With elections wrapping up — and a new campaign season about to commence — now is a good time to reacquaint ourselves with the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution.
Frankly, all other measures of evaluating candidates are superfluous. I know you are busy. Homecoming, college football, leaves to rake — who has the time? So, I have taken to highlighting a few salient points to titillate your appetite to read them yourselves.
If you read nothing else, read The Declaration of Independence. Think about it: This was the founding document upon which the American Revolution was fought. All ethnicities, races and socio-economic backgrounds fought alongside each other for its enumerated ideals. They did this 12 years before the Constitution existed.
Reading the first two paragraphs is adequate, though once you start reading you will likely be captured by the prescience of the document for judging our modern candidates. Here are a few excerpts to keep in mind as you prepare to head to the ballot box.
First, consider the phrase “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” Does the candidate believe in God? Do they believe in the natural order of things, or do they deny what science and your personal observation tells you regarding the nature of things?
Second: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” Does the candidate believe we are all of equal value?
Do they believe that one race is different from another? Do they believe that depriving one of life if it is ‘unborn’ or too old and infirm to be of value is OK?
Next: “That…, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Does your candidate listen to the electorate, or will they stifle your voice when you raise concerns about taxes, education, eminent domain/annexation and development?
After the first two paragraphs, the Declaration becomes a checklist of several specific grievances, so I direct your attention to two of them. Does your candidate or their party wish to make the judiciary “dependent on (their) will alone?” Maybe they wish to create “a multitude of New Offices, and (send) hither swarms of Officers to harass our People, and eat out their substance”?
Next, when evaluating the candidates, it is also important to understand the founding documents in context. The Constitution was created to protect the rights that were self-evident and enumerated in the Declaration. Although the founders originally desired each state and individual to self-govern, soon after the Revolution the need for a binding set of governing principles was shown necessary to maintain what was fought for.
Since they rightly abhorred the central government and the tyrannies it perpetuates, they created a written safeguard to protect “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” While some centralization is necessary, the Constitution protects the states and the people from the centralized federal government. Thus, what was purposely put in and what was purposely left out is key to understanding our constitutional republic.
If you are short on time, read the Preamble and the Bill of Rights, but here are a few key points to start with. It begins with “We the People”, not with “We the elected officials.” Is your candidate a “We the People” candidate or do they suffer from the intoxication of elected office and power?
The First Amendment states, in part, that “Congress shall make no law….” Note that this is the only amendment in the Bill of Rights which starts this way. The implication is that only the federal government is restricted here, and that individual states may indeed make laws to the contrary based on the will of the electorate of that state. Where does your candidate stand in light of a plain language understanding of this amendment?
The Second Amendment is equally enlightening when plainly read. There are no caveats. Not for criminals, the insane, the type of arms, the location you keep or bear them, nor for “reasonable gun laws.” This right “shall not be infringed.” What is your candidate’s position on this?
The Fourth and Fifth Amendments are key protections to our everyday lives. Does your candidate believe that your right “to be secure in (your) persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated”?
Do they believe you should be mandated to do things they have deemed necessary?
Do they believe the government should see every financial transaction you make?
Does your candidate believe in the sanctity of your labor and your property, or will they dispense with both in a crisis or for political expediency?
Our feelings change with the slightest whim. Whether you are for or against the language of the Declaration and Constitution, you owe it to yourself to evaluate the candidates upon a known standard and then act accordingly.
Nick Lasala is a Cameron resident and farmer.
