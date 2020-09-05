This year will certainly be etched in history as the year of the coronavirus. Every facet of our lives has been overturned: business, schools, hospitals, tourism, travel, eating out, going to the movies, job security, even churches.
I spent nearly 50 years as a pastor but never faced the challenges that our churches are coping with today. Pastors in 2020 have been required to shut down weekly worship services, the heartbeat of most churches. How do you lead a church when your people can’t come to church?
Our church leaders are responding in creative ways, using media methods that were not even dreamed of during most of the years when I was pastoring. My church today meets virtually, and most of us stay at home and “gather” by using Zoom as a vehicle for worship.
Some few churches seem to defy the virus by holding Sunday services anyway, claiming their right to express their faith freely, as the Constitution allows them to do. The president has even suggested that they come together, sometimes offering guidelines and as often as not simply encouraging them to do as they see fit. But their mass gatherings can lead quickly to a spike in the numbers of people who contract the virus. God is not protecting us from the bug.
But politics seems to be meddling in most areas of our lives. Trillions of dollars have been channeled into helping people stave off starvation. Landlords had been kept from ousting tenants who can’t pay their rent. Banks have been instructed to delay mortgage payments. Pharmacies are asked to provide medicine even when families can’t afford their pills. Most of these acts are carried out voluntarily, as we all strive together to cope with COVID-19.
One aspect of our nation that has so far taken a back seat, but is now claiming more of our attention, is the presidential election. Both parties have officially nominated their candidates, and Trump and Biden are now facing the same problems as our churches: How do you bring people out when the virus is causing us to stay home?
The president seems to be trying to make it difficult for people to come out to vote, and he casts doubt on the integrity of casting absentee or mail-in ballots. He has even floated the possibility of delaying the date of Election Day.
The U.S. Postal Service is one of the vital lifelines of our nation, and overall it works quite efficiently. Like many of you, my wife does quite a lot of shopping online, and we find that packages, even from the West Coast, usually arrive in just a few days. The post office knows how to deliver the mail and will continue to do so if the politicians quit placing obstacles in its way.
Most states have organized this process to guarantee that your vote is delivered on time. We need to remember that it is important that every one of us votes, and that we plan exactly how we will do it.
If you want to mail your ballot, make sure that you request it early, then mark it carefully, and mail it well before Election Day. You can also deliver it personally to the Board of Elections, if this makes you more comfortable.
Just be careful how much you rely on political ads. We are told that Russia is hacking our elections; I don’t know how they might do this, but don’t believe everything you hear. Likewise, view with skepticism the ads put forth by our own political parties. Unfortunately, much of what they say about the opponent is either exaggerated or even an outright lie. Republicans are accusing the Democrats of hating God and opposing religion. This is untrue. Joe Biden, in his acceptance speech, told about the faith that has always infused his life.
Religion has always been part of the soul of America, and I hope it always will be. The reality is that today there are more religions in our country than just Protestant Christianity. Our challenge is to grant all of them freedom without discriminating against any one group.
During this era of COVID-19, various religious groups have banded together to provide food pantries and other programs of support for the many victims of the virus and its fallout. This spirit of cooperation is one way we are seeing people of faith helping to bring America back together.
So let’s hope that the election will continue to foster this model of unity rather than pull us further apart. To quote speakers from both conventions, may God bless you, and God bless America.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar @gmail.com.
(1) comment
The Body of Christ needs no buildings. TTB dot org is a terrific global Christian church. On November 6th, 1984 we re-elected the late, great, Christian president Ronald Reagan on one day - no early voting, no mail-in voting was needed. I look forward to long lines at election precincts this November when I get to the-elect, in person, another one of America’s best leaders, and certainly one who has done more to protect religious freedom and the lives of the unborn than any other, something all pastors should be reminding their congregations of every Sunday between now and Election Day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.