Heads up! June 24 is World UFO Day. The National UFO Reporting Center says June 24, 1947, marked the first credible UFO report. Private-sector pilot Kenneth Arnold was flying near Washington’s Mount Rainier when he saw “nine objects, glowing bright blue-white, flying in a ‘V’ formation.” His report compared their motion to “a saucer if you skip it across water.” Newspapers, however, mistakenly reported Arnold’s account as flying objects “shaped” like saucers, ergo, “flying saucers.”
Seventy-four years later — Feb. 21, 2021 — an American Airlines pilot radioed, “Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing.” American Airlines referred inquiries to the FBI.
UFO history epitomizes a trail of confusion. Let’s look at it, starting in July 1947 with farmer “Mac” Brazel’s discovery of unaccountable metal rods in his field near Roswell, N.M. Roswell’s Website says an Army press release reported the debris as a crashed flying saucer, then the following day said it was junk from a crashed weather balloon. Allegedly, newspaper pictures failed to support the Army’s assertion, so UFO believers accepted the Roswell “incident” as proof of UFOs.
Thank Robert Lazar for initiating a second major source of confusion. Lazar’s since discredited claim was that he worked at an “Area 51” location where the government was housing and studying alien spacecraft. The Atomic Energy Commission’s numbering grid includes Area 51, which is a 4,687-square-mile highly secretive space in Nevada for developing fighter planes, drones and other military exotica. Many UFOers still believe Lazar. Adding to the confusion, Area 51’s very existence was denied until the CIA confirmed it in August 2013.
That’s not saying the government was uninterested in alien spacecraft. Project Sign (1940s), then Project Grudge, then Project Blue Book (1947–1969), all covertly investigated alien possibilities. Then, in 2007, then-Nevada U.S. Senator Harry Reid initiated the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program.
AATIP burned through $22 million before the government supposedly shuttered it in 2012. UFOers suspected it secretly continued in operation. Later, The New York Times confirmed just that. AATIP had been renamed and tucked inside the Office of Naval Intelligence and kept right on clicking.
In 2017, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense, Chris Mellon (by then a private citizen), acquired three videos of “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (government speak for UFOs) and spirited them off to the Times. The videos had been declassified and made available to Mellon by Luis Elizondo, head of AATIP. They circulated and UFO faithful went nuts.
Search for them: “FLIR.mp4,” “GOFAST.wmv,” and “GIMBAL.wmv” on YouTube. The Navy publicly acknowledged and released them officially in September 2019.
David Fravor piloted the plane that starred in one of the videos. Fravor was a graduate of the Top Gun naval flight school and commander of the F/A-18F squadron on the USS Nimitz when the UFO was sighted. He was sent up to investigate.
Fravor told The Washington Post it looked like a “white Tic Tac, about the same size as a Hornet, 40 feet long with no wings. Just hanging close to the water. As I get closer, as my nose is starting to pull back up, it accelerates and it’s gone. Faster than I’d ever seen anything in my life. I don’t think I was a nut job as an officer in the Navy. I wasn’t drunk, I don’t do drugs. I got a good night’s rest, it was a clear day. I think someone should have looked into it.”
No one did until Luis Elizondo got sick of the government’s inertia and resigned from AATIP in protest. Elizondo: “There is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone. In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of ‘beyond reasonable doubt.’”
In 2017, Canadian astronomer Robert Weryk spotted a different type of object in the sky now known as Ohmooah Mooah.
“It traveled four times faster than most asteroids at 200k mph, moved in a straight line, and left no ‘tail’ or trail.” Scientists still debate what it was, but Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has little doubt that it was debris from an object built by an alien civilization.
Three years later, the public learned of the government’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. When the Senate funded UAPTF in 2020, it required that Congress publish an unclassified report about known UFO findings, “including observed airborne objects that have not been identified.”
That report is due this month. Do you reckon the government will clear everything up for us? Hey, look at it this way, if you can’t trust your Uncle Sammy, just who in this world can you trust?
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.