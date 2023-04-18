Good writing is never easy. Neither is copy editing. Just ask Pilot reader Jim Burnett.
After 30 years as a national park ranger, he retired to Pinehurst and has written two nonfiction books and about 400 short articles, mostly dealing with his experiences at eight parks. He was one of several people who offered interesting responses to my offbeat April 5 column, headlined “Just a Crazy Glimpse Into the Copy Editor’s World.”
“Thank you for your recent column,” Burnett generously wrote. “It was both entertaining and informative, and anyone who has ever ‘worked with words’ can certainly relate to your remarks.”
He added: “Computerized ‘assistants’ have their place, but there’s still no substitute for a trained human eye and brain — and even then, good writing is not always easy. That’s confirmed by a quick Google search for the correct spelling of ‘spell checker.’ The answers included ‘spell-checker, spellchecker, and spell checker’!”
(Actually, The Associated Press Stylebook, one of the journalistic world’s Bibles on such matters, expresses no preference for the spelling of that term — presumably because it is unlikely to appear in a news story. But the Webster’s New World Dictionary, our other Bible, says it should be hyphenated.)
My original column was prompted by one written by Josh Shaffer, which appeared on the front page of The Raleigh News & Observer under the headline “A salute to Bob Goudreau, our most dogged and meticulous reader.”
Goudreau, we learned, keeps The N&O’s newsroom crew members on the alert by constantly bombarding them with messages about style or spelling boo-boos such as writing “martial law” as “marshall law.” Or “phased” instead of “fazed.”
One of my favorite responses to the earlier column came from Ted Hall, who now lives as a retiree in Belmont. We met fully a half-century ago (hard to believe) when I, as the youthful editor of The Morganton News Herald, hired him as an even younger reporter.
“Do you remember when we had live proofreaders at The News Herald?” Ted wrote, saying he was referring to “older ladies who sat at a table in the composing room reading stories on newsprint that we ripped from our manual typewriters.” He recalled the day when our boss, Publisher J.D. Fitz, “announced that the ladies would no longer be reading our stories because we now had ‘automatic proofreaders.’”
Whatever those were.
“That must have been when the newsroom got those fancy blue electric typewriters and an optical scanner in the composing room,” Ted wrote. “We also got red and black pens for editing copy. A black line deleted words, and revisions were inserted in red. I think all of us had black and/or red ink on our mouths at one time or another.”
Yep.
“Thanks for hiring me in 1974,” Ted concluded, “and allowing me to experience what I now know were the good old days of small-town journalism.” (He later succeeded me as editor of The Shelby Daily Star — and later became its publisher.)
Last but not least is my wife, Brenda, whom I met at The Shelby Star — and who later spent 18 years in corporate communications with First Health of the Carolinas based here in Moore County.
“Of all the things I’ve done, I loved copy editing most,” she said, “because it brought together a lot of the things that I enjoy doing. Reading. Learning. You learn about one thing, and that leads you to something else, which invariably leads you to something else. So you gather what essentially is a whole lot of useless information that you wind up making use of. That’s what copy editing is — learning.
“I also enjoyed knowing about things that nobody else knew about — like dangling modifiers. I can’t tell you how many times somebody would come to me and say, ‘I found a dangling modifier.’ And it never was one.”
OK. Enough, Dear Reader. Please let me know if you find any errors in all this.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.