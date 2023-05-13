We’ve just concluded Teacher Appreciation Week, but forgive educators if they’re feeling more apprehensive than appreciated these days.
At the classroom level, there’s still plenty of hugs and high fives for the one-on-one relationships that have been nurtured all year and are beginning to wind down. Teachers’ take-home totes were still full of coffee cups, gift certificates to Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A and thank you notes scrawled in crayon.
For all the talk about perceived wrongs within our public schools, the truth is that our schools are almost entirely filled with people who possess the right stuff. Look no further than the response among staff at Pinecrest High School earlier this month after the stabbing of one of the students.
Teachers and staff closest to the morning incident in the parking lot no doubt saved the life of 17-year-old Avery Slatcher with their rapid medical response, staunching bleeding with tourniquets and their own clothing. Other staff secured the school and the students, helped apprehend the suspect and shepherded an early dismissal for more than 600 shaken students that day.
Unseen — and under-appreciated — is the routine humdrum of the average school day: the teaching, the counseling, the parenting, the policing, the nursing, the sacrifice of time, patience and attention. As parents, we know what pills our kids can be when they haven’t had enough sleep, when they’re hungry, distracted, anxious or unfocused. Our educators deal with all that too, and with less authority and back-up.
And our school staff also must be hyper vigilant to any perceived or rumored threat of violence and be ready to react. No one wants to be the next national trauma.
Teacher Appreciation Week should command a community to be grateful for these public servants who are, in their unique way, first responders to the social, emotional and intellectual needs of our children away from home.
And yet, despite all this, we’re making the job of teaching a lot harder, a lot less fun and a lot less appealing. The cynical and conspiratorial culture wars that have transmogrified social discourse have not just found their way to the schoolhouse doors. Those forces have wormed their way into the classroom in ways we never would have believed, convincing people that educators are running amuck. These “advocates” for education claim that schools are putting litter boxes in bathrooms for kids who want to identify as animals, and elementary school teachers are accused of teaching their young charges it’s ok to question their genders and parental authority. Words like “indoctrination” and “grooming” are laced in commentary.
This is the perfect execution of chaos theory. What appears to be a random and chaotic intersection of disparate strings actually reveals underlying patterns that have logical structures and purposes.
And so we have teachers being accused of sexualizing children. We have school boards removing books unilaterally from classrooms and modifying long-standing curricula to suit their world views.
In Moore County, the Board of Education has mandated teachers assign book reports that could impact whether your child gets promoted. Remember, these are teachers who studied their craft for years and often spend unpaid time during the summer improving their professional training. They are current on existing standards, research, outcomes and best classroom practices.
But as former President Trump modeled when he said he knew more about the military than his own generals, school boards have simply stopped listening to their professional staffs. They treat them like must-have figurines kept for display purposes but of little practical use.
Then we have the utter foolishness of a “Parents Bill of Rights” that, in its intent, unfairly targets transgender students in Moore County, the ranks of whom barely fill a single school bus.
This “bill of rights” attempts to codify what largely already exists in practice while, at the same time, trampling the ethical and legal obligations of teachers and counseling professionals.
Yes, in Moore County, school counselors are being forced to choose between licensure or livelihoods. As one counselor put it recently in an email sent to other school counselors and shared with The Pilot, “From a counseling standpoint, it is unethical and completely undermines our ability to maintain confidentiality. We are being put in an extremely unfair position that erodes our ability to fulfill our role effectively.”
The counselor concludes by saying, “I am prepared to seek other employment if necessary to avoid violating my personal values and professional training.”
This is not a hollow threat. As of Wednesday, the Moore County Schools website listed 107 vacant jobs requiring state licensure. That is a little more than 10 percent of the district’s certified teaching positions.
School board members would have you believe these vacancies are common. They’re not. Going back to the 2018-19 school year, the district’s data shows its teacher vacancies ranged between 2-3 percent. During COVID, one of the most stressful periods in modern education, the vacancy rate was a bit above 3 percent. Last year, it jumped to almost 7 percent.
You can’t run a 10 percent vacancy rate in a school district and not have it impact the classroom, so how is Moore County Schools accounting for the problem?
The district labels it “Creative HR” on its monthly personnel reports. It’s not really creative; it’s just paying overworked teachers to do more. The “Creative HR” designation for this month includes teachers being paid additionally to take an extra period of classes, take an entire extra classroom or handle paperwork for exceptional education students, who are the children in need of the most intensive therapy and education. In case you’re wondering, the district’s jobs board has vacancies for 18 exceptional education teachers and two assistants.
For years, the common belief was that money was the root of attracting and keeping teachers, but the state has done a decent job over the last few years of raising pay.
According to a report presented earlier this year to the State Board of Education, teacher attrition rates over the past five years have been running at 8 percent. For beginning teachers, the attrition rate is even higher: 13 percent for the 2021-22 school year.
When you examine the attrition rates deeper, the Sandhills region is losing the most. Of the region’s 8,650 teachers in 2021-22, 799 left employment in public schools, a 9.2 percent attrition rate. That’s up from 9.1 percent the year before, which was an especially tumultuous one for educators because of the coronavirus.
Teacher Appreciation Week is a great time to recognize the role these adults play in our children’s lives, a time to say “Thank you for your service.” Unfortunately, we’re spending the other 51 weeks questioning their motives, doubting their skills and restricting their abilities to do their best work. As a result, veteran teachers are leaving, the ones left behind must handle the overflow “creatively” and college kids are reconsidering the line of work.
Think of the public doing that — everyday — in your line of work: uninformed and ill-intentioned strangers second guessing how you work those spreadsheets, swing that hammer, make the sales, run that meeting.
Perhaps one can appreciate that, if not the teachers.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
Licensure means nothing. No home school teachers need licensure, and their graduates rank high in all aspects. “Public school exodus sustained following pandemic” American Experiment. “Enrollment in US schools hasn’t bounced back since pandemic, data shows - Lost students, dwindling relief funds and a juggernaut of new schooling options could portend layoffs and school closures”, The Guardian
Kent, I've asked you this before; what are the requirements for a parent to be a homeschool teacher? What kind of tests are there to make sure they can do math and spell? Who watches out for the children in case of abuse? What stops these groups from indoctrinating the children into White Supremacy as they did in Ohio? And the list goes on. You brag about homeschooling but that's not always the answer for all children.
