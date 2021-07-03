As a Southerner, I guess I’m supposed to appreciate fireworks, especially on Independence Day; and who doesn’t thrill to the “rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air,” even when enjoyed within the tranquil confines of a city park, a lakefront or a country club?
Still, I’ve always missed the connection between sparklers and Roman candles with the sacrifice of patriotic Americans coming together for the first time, to put their lives on the line for a new national identity, united to set an example of freedom for the rest of the world.
So let’s imagine Independence Day without the fireworks, the cookouts, and all the ways we, as Americans, find to distract us from the real meaning of our holidays — both secular and religious. What’s left for us to occupy our time and attention on Independence Day, that might give some meaning to what, for too many Americans, is just another “long weekend”?
Here’s an idea: Let’s consider how we might begin to talk about religion and politics in America, allowing for free expression in a civil and respectful way. It’s a modest proposal, and yet, to the extent we’ve been unable or unwilling to try it, it makes us an intellectually and spiritually impoverished nation. We are so distant and removed from the faith and unprecedented tolerance that inspired and united such a disparate band of brothers and sisters to seek an independence previously unknown and unimagined by the human race.
Here’s a question to illustrate how polarized we are on an issue covered by the First Amendment: Was America founded as, or has it ever been, a “Christian nation?” I’m speculating that a third of our country believes we were or are; another third would say we never were or aren’t; and the remaining third has no opinion or couldn’t care less.
Guessing aside, let’s address the question. Regardless of whether a majority of Americans are professing and practicing Christians, the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment will not allow the majority to impose its religious beliefs on the minority.
So what benefit is there to anyone — even Christians — to declare this a “Christian nation”?
As for those who maintain our need to restore America to the Christian principles for which it was founded, consider this: When our Founding Fathers were constructing our Constitution, they could have created a theocracy, stating that we are a Christian nation, and that the laws would promote and favor Christian worship, as well as providing privileges to Christians unavailable to non-Christians.
Instead, they insisted on the First Amendment, which protects the free expression of religious beliefs, while forbidding the establishment of a religion, i.e., the authorization, organization and funding of state-run churches. Imagine how ridiculous something like a “Church of America” or “Church of North Carolina” would sound, and what would they even look like?
Conversely, our Founding Fathers might have written a Constitution and Bill of Rights that was entirely secular, with no reference to religion at all — but they didn’t. While not mentioning God or Jesus Christ, our Constitution allows for what Benjamin Franklin called a “public religion” to emerge; that acknowledges a belief in the existence of God — and God’s role in the making of our country — while
preserving private religious freedom, something no other nation had done previously.
And what is our “public religion”? While we’ve never publicly claimed that America believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior, we have always professed that, as a nation, we believe in the God who is responsible for our blessings — especially our freedoms — and the God to whom we are accountable for the use of the resources God has given us.
If you’re skeptical, consider that every American president has quoted from the Bible at his inaugural address; and imagine the odds of a candidate for public office being elected while proclaiming that he doesn’t believe in God. As Americans, we expect our public officials to believe in God, while making decisions within a statutory and constitutional framework, a political game played within the boundaries of our “public religion.”
And why is our public religion — that believes in God but isn’t necessarily Christian — important to us and essential to preserving the kind of country we want for ourselves and our survivors? Because we intentionally place our faith in Almighty God — and not a human being, especially a politician — we have avoided a Caesar, a Napoleon, a Hitler, a Stalin, or a Chairman Mao. We elect politicians to represent our interests and implement a government of laws, not men. But God help us should we ever pray to them, or put our faith and hope in them. Experience should at least teach us this.
We are, and always have been, a nation under God. In our various understandings of what that means, can’t we be united? United as an example of freedom to the rest of the world? United in the divine providence that brought our ancestors to these shores? And united, for the sake of this great nation, in gratitude to the loving God who brought us here together? Is the “land of the free” and the “one nation, under God” brave enough for that?
The Rev. Dr. John Jacobs is senior pastor at The Village Chapel, Pinehurst and a member of the Florida Bar.
(0) comments
