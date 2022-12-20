Dear reader, east of Germany is Poland. East of Poland is America’s new Afghanistan: Ukraine. It borders Russia.
Ted Carpenter, a senior fellow at the conservative libertarian think tank Cato Institute, says that, after Soviet Union troops invaded Afghanistan in 1979, the Carter and Reagan administrations “provided financial and military aid to Afghan mujahideen fighters who were resisting Soviet occupation of their country.”
Then, Washington’s goal “was to bleed Soviet forces without becoming a belligerent in the war, relying instead on its Afghan ‘proxies’ to inflict serious damage.”
Now, political and strategic analyst John Mearsheimer says, America’s goal in Ukraine is “beating them (Russians) on the battlefield, and, in addition, wrecking the Russian economy with sanctions.” Presently, the Ukrainians are doing the dying, to “beat them on the battlefield.”
To somewhat compensate, the U.S. finances its Ukraine proxy’s military effort, as it did for Afghanistan at the start of that war. Between Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and Nov. 23, “U.S. military assistance to Ukraine had grown to an unprecedented $19.7 billion,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Our government denies the U.S. is fighting a proxy war. In May, former press secretary Jen Psaki said, “This is not a proxy war. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO is not involved, the U.S. is not fighting this war.”
Similarly, from President Biden: “Let me be clear, our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies — in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.”
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard disagrees: “The Biden administration has gotten us into a war with Russia and not just a cold war but a hot war, and they’re using Ukraine as our proxy.”
If you’re skeptical about Biden’s explanation for our involvement in Ukraine, congratulations. America doesn’t have a treaty obligation to defend Ukraine or even a bilateral defense agreement.
Despite the U.S.’s high-minded rationale for supporting Ukraine, its truthful objective is to weaken Russia. The best way to do that is to bring Ukraine, on Russia’s border, into NATO’s fold, and, more importantly, incorporate Crimea, as well.
In 2014, Russia forcibly annexed Crimea, a province given to Ukraine by Premier Khrushchev in 1954. South of and attached to Ukraine by a narrow isthmus, Crimea is a peninsula jutting out into the Black Sea.
The Black Sea provides quick access to the Mediterranean Sea, then to the Atlantic Ocean. Beyond that, Crimea has underwater oil resources, which NYtimes.com says are worth trillions of dollars.
At the southern end of Crimea is Sevastopol, Russia’s largest naval base and key to Russia’s southern defenses. Losing Crimea would be a mortal danger for Russia, and there is no reason to believe Russia will peaceably relinquish it.
Fiona Hill is a former official at the U.S. National Security Council and widely acknowledged as a top Russian expert. Hill has said, “There’s an element of self-delusion to much of the current commentary about the possibility of Washington and the West continuing to back Ukraine while avoiding conflict with Putin.”
Let’s pause briefly and consider the historical relationship with Ukraine-Crimea. Ukraine declared itself “independent” in 1991 when the former Soviet Union fell apart. Previously, it had been a part of Russia since 1795, and was known as the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Crimea became a part of Russia even earlier, in 1783, “when the Tsarist Empire annexed it after defeating Ottoman forces.”
Though the U.S. and NATO view it differently, the fact remains that Russia views Ukraine and Crimea as legitimate parts of Russia. The roots run deep.
Christopher Caldwell says William Burns, Biden’s CIA director, wrote this to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice when Burns was George W. Bush’s ambassador in Moscow: “Ukrainian entry into NATO is the brightest of all red lines for the Russian elite. I have yet to find anyone who views Ukraine in NATO as anything other than a direct challenge to Russian interests.”
The line between a proxy war and a direct war between two great powers is very thin. On March 2, President Putin ordered his military command to put Russia’s “deterrent forces” — a reference to units which include nuclear arms — on high alert.
Even if Moscow limited its incursion in Ukraine to the use of tactical nuclear weapons, the U.S. and NATO might respond, in measure. That could rapidly escalate into catastrophic consequences for Americans.
One bright hope is American public opinion. Pew Research says surveys in March, then in August showed significant erosion in public support for America’s involvement in Ukraine.
Another cause for hope is politicians who now question continued financing of America’s Ukraine proxy war. Both Republican U.S. Reps. Jim Banks and Kevin McCarthy have explicitly stated that “there will be no more blank checks.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
