Not Optimistic About Plans By the Biden Administration
My sincere hope is that the Biden administration is successful. I define success as that which is best for all Americans. More specifically, success would be a secure nation, safe communities, a strong military deterrence and sustained economic growth.
Am I optimistic? Not yet. Let’s look at a few of the policies that are likely to be, or are already being implemented.
Immigration Reform: President Biden said, “I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America.” Four things bother me about this. Eleven million is an old number. Experts tell us the real number is a lot closer to 22 million. Problem is, we don’t know who they are, where they live or how long they have been here.
So, if the real number is over 20 million and Biden says 11 million, how does he deal with the number’s discrepancy?
Two, how does he sort out the hard-working, law-abiding illegals from the gang members, drug dealers, criminals and those who have become totally dependent on social services?
Three, precedent in government policy is a powerful force. It is likely that amnesty will become a green light for millions more illegals to overpower the border and get in line for a second round of amnesty.
Immigration reform is the finishing touch to a long-standing Democratic plan to establish a new identity voting block consisting of tens of millions of newly naturalized citizens. Is this best for America?
Open Borders: Biden will not call it “open borders” but there is every reason to believe he will at least revert to the Obama/Biden policy of catch-and-release. Under that policy, illegals crossing the border would actually seek out border patrol agents so they could get “processed” and be on their way, never to be contacted again.
As I write this, there are caravans of thousands forming up in Central America. Why? They want to be here when amnesty is announced. This is good for Americans?
Shutter Deportation for 100 Days: Of the 85,958 illegal aliens removed from the U.S. in 2019, more than 75 percent, 64,991, had criminal convictions. Another 13,498 had pending criminal charges.
On average, ICE deported 215 criminals per day in 2019. At that rate Biden’s 100-day shut-down will keep 21,500 criminals in our communities who could have been/should have been deported. In 2020, 92 percent of all deportees had criminal records.
Democrats campaigned on elimination of ICE; in all likelihood the 100-day shutdown is a prelude to more drastic action. Is this best for safety in our communities?
Oil Independence: For decades U.S. policy for the Middle East had been complicated and difficult. The proposed solution to every issue was predicated on consideration of our need for oil imports from the Middle East.
President Trump’s oil/natural gas independence has allowed us to interact in the Middle East without fear that our oil supplies could be cut off or cause gas prices to surge adversely affecting everyone and every business.
Biden has already declared a halt to new oil, gas and coal leases on federal lands and waters. Three issues here. First, in eight western states, 97 percent of the oil and gas extraction is from federal lands. So, nearly every oil and gas drilling lease comes into play.
Second, since the federal government owns nearly half of the land in the 11 western states, the economic possibilities of Biden’s plans “are devastating,” according to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.
A return to importing oil will have an enormous negative impact on every American, every business and drag down the entire economy.
A third point: Biden’s pronouncements on oil and gas production pander to global warming proponents. But the fact is that restricting production from federal lands does not reduce consumption, and consequently, does not reduce emissions.
My intent was to come to some early conclusions about which way the wind is blowing on early key issues for the Biden administration and whether they will be what is best for the all American.
I wish for the best, but if the first few days are an indication of things to come, I am not optimistic.
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.), is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders and the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
(2) comments
President Biden has already severely damaged his campaign promise of “unity”. He has caused job losses through canceling the continued building of the Keystone XL pipeline, and halting oil leases on public lands. He has has halted the continued erection of the border wall and ending deportation of criminal aliens. Wall definitely work. The drug cartels, human traffickers, those carrying COVID-19 to beer the nation. He supports a $15.00 minimum wage which will mean more job losses. These examples are just the beginning of the third term of the Obama policies, but on steroids.
"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free." Remember that?
Have you noticed that every auto manufacturer is planning to be almost entirely EV by 2035?
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.