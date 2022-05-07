As a child of the 1970s, I was raised on “Happy Days.” So naturally, when I started thinking of an appropriate way to start off a Mother’s Day column, I thought of the Fonz.
In the episode titled “The Motorcycle,” Fonz goes “nutso,” as only he would say, when his motorcycle is accidentally backed over and destroyed. Fonzie is inconsolable, but Howard Cunningham does his best dad routine and tries to get Fonzie to keep things in perspective.
“Fonzie, it’s just a motorcycle.”
“Just a motorcycle? Mr. C, just a motorcycle? And I suppose your mother was just a mother!”
That, of course, got Howard to raise an eyebrow and look up, in that moment acknowledging the universal truth: Our mothers are more to us than “just a mother.”
When you think of “mothering,” what comes to mind? The loving tenderness of patching up scraped knees? Hugging away the hurt when others called you mean names or dumped you? Cooking your favorite meal when you came from college?
Those moments of sweetness and light come easily. Then there’s reality. What really makes our moms special — what gives them their mystique and respect — is when they have to play against type and become Mrs. Meanie.
Mothers are great enforcers. The mother wolf doesn’t gently nudge her pup; she gathers him by the scruff of his neck and hauls him around. Mother lions will only take so much of a cub biting and pawing at her face before she bats him across the savannah.
To mother is to be fully capable of deploying brute force to keep one’s progeny in check. In our house, Mom’s application of said force came from the wooden spoon. The wooden spoon could deliver great joy — it stirred delicious spaghetti sauce, for instance — or it could dispense great justice if need be.
When we acted up or talked back or whined, it was nothing for Mom to break out the wooden spoon. A smack on the fleshy part of the bicep or bottom was usually enough, but sometimes not. My brother Tom could push Mom’s buttons like no one else. Family lore has it that Mom actually broke a wooden spoon on Tom. I remember Tom laughing when it happened. Mom went and got another wooden spoon.
Mom was also not above doling out the occasional dose of preventative medicine, in the form of a swat on the bottom or shoulder or upside the head. When we pleaded innocence, she’d merely say, “That’s for nothing. Just imagine if you did something.”
If we hurt ourselves doing something stupid — as boys, we did this regularly — we got this “comfort”: “See? An angel of the Lord came down and said ‘amen.’” I lived in fear of angels for years.
Mothers often need to exact a little Old Testament treatment on their kids, lest they wander too far down the Road to Perdition. If we wanted to go do something silly or even mildly dangerous — “Mom, I’m going down to the creek to play!” — she’d holler back, “If you break a leg, don’t come running home to me.”
And if we didn’t like something she cooked — her green bean casserole was intolerable — we’d get reminded of the state of global affairs. “There’s starving kids in China!” One time, I sassed back, “Let’s send this to them, then.” Out came the wooden spoon.
Though Mom raised us to be just, moral, fair and even-minded, she also didn’t spare us the truth of the world. When we suffered the slings and arrows of an unusually early bedtime or given another’s chore to do and whined, “That’s not fair!” Mom would glare back. “Life’s not fair.”
Tough love is tough. The last thing my mother ever wanted to do was break bad on her boys, but kids needed raising.
Just a mother? There is nothing “just” about being a mother. Our mothers are special not for what comes easily for them, but what comes hard. And Lord knows — as do the angels — that we never made it easy as kids. We still don’t.
But Mom had a way of setting us right, of making sure we stayed on our toes and in her good graces.
“I may not always like you,” she said, “but I’ll always love you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.