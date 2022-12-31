Reprinted with permission by The News & Observer of Raleigh
While North Carolina’s population has boomed, that growth did not translate into increased voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections. Voter turnout was lower than in 2018, despite a U.S Senate race on the ballot and claims by both major parties about the pivotal nature of the election.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections has certified the 2022 midterms. Surry County will hold a new election in Dobson in a very close race, but other than that the 2022 books are closed.
All in all, it was a successful election season, despite worries from election deniers and skeptics and threats from some extremist groups about disrupting the process. There were a few reports of intimidation, which are being investigated, but no major incidents, no acts of violence.
Big kudos go to North Carolina’s 100 county elections directors, staff and bipartisan boards for managing the midterms so professionally.
However, voter turnout did not perform so well. While it varied around the state — ranging from 37.46 percent in Onslow County to 45.13 percent in Mecklenburg County to 65.97 percent in Chatham County — turnout was lower overall compared with 2018, another midterm election year.
Many get-out-the-vote groups in Mecklenburg have been scratching their heads about the low turnout in one of our state’s largest counties, which comprises approximately 10 percent of all registered voters in our state. But several counties underperformed, and the state overall did as well, despite an important U.S. Senate race and statewide judicial races. Only about half of North Carolina registered voters showed up to choose their candidates.
Explanations for this lack of enthusiasm include the following: gerrymandering over the years has left many voters feeling disenfranchised; people feel disconnected from their representatives; constantly changing rules (do we need ID or not?) have confused people; districts keep changing; voters are tired of negative ads; and voters are just plain tired. We heard many of these reasons as we did our Trusted Elections town hall tour around the state in September and October, which included a stop in Southern Pines.
There are several ways we can improve N.C. elections. As safe and secure as our election system is, and as successful as the 2022 elections were, there is still an issue of low voter turnout and continued skepticism about election security. Democracies cease to work well when voters feel disconnected and when they disengage.
So here are a few things on our bipartisan democracy wish list for 2023. Our state should:
n Convene a bipartisan N.C. Election Commission to study best practices around the country and make recommendations for safe, secure, fair and accessible elections. Perhaps the UNC School of Government, or the NC Bar Association, could organize this. Several states have done so with strong results. We could have reasoned discussion about issues like voter ID, gerrymandering, ranked choice voting, and more, with public input and buy-in.
n Eliminate odd year elections. Voter fatigue is real, and many NC municipal elections (such as in Raleigh and Asheville) have already moved to even years. Charlotte should do the same, and so should other cities and towns. Many voters do not know we have elections every year and the turnout in the odd year municipal elections is abysmal. Campaign staff, voters, and election officials would have time to better prepare for election season, and we would all get a break from negative political ads.
n Increase funding for our election boards and staff. With increasing cyberthreats, high turnover of county election directors, and security concerns in general, our election workers feel strained. Cybersecurity, poll worker training, maintenance of equipment and systems all cost money. With a budget surplus in the billions our state has no excuse not to fully fund our elections staff and systems. And that should include more funding for nonpartisan voter education and outreach, since confusion is a big part of voter suppression. Thousands of people move to our state every year, and our new residents need to learn about our elections processes as well.
Recent elections have shown that our democracy is resilient. But extremists, deniers and insurrectionists have shown that it’s also fragile. Here in North Carolina we are lucky to have a good election system. In our rapidly growing and diversifying state, however, we all should advocate for ways to continue to strengthen it.
Jennifer Roberts is a former Democratic mayor of Charlotte. Bob Orr is a former Republican N.C. Supreme Court justice.
(1) comment
Bla, bla, bla. Go back to what worked in the past: elections on one and only one day, in person, on paper, with a valid photo ID, hand counting, no machines, no early voting. If you can not find time on one single day every two years to vote, you shouldn’t be doing it at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.