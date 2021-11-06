Donald Trump popped in the other night. So did his son,Don. Jr. They drop in almost daily. Kimberly Guilfoyle has been by, along with Newt Gingrich and Herschel Walker.
Of course, Chuck Schumer has also dropped in. And Nancy Pelosi. And Cheri Beasley, Roy Cooper, Charles Graham and Erica Smith.
It’s been a real party in my email inbox of late. Or, rather, parties.
Every election season, we could expect our front-porch mailboxes to be stuffed with circulars, fliers and fold-outs boasting or bashing. And then, on the Wednesday after Election Day, they’d miraculously be gone, like the first cold morning of fall that kills off the mosquitoes.
But judging from the fullness of my email inbox, there is just one cycle now to politicking: permanent press.
I didn’t ask for any of these solicitations. I don’t donate or campaign for any party or candidate. I am stridently “unaffiliated.” And while I vote, I don’t provide support in any way to any political cause that would get me on an email list.
In fact, for a while I actively worked to “opt out” of these ridiculous solicitation emails, navigating through the fine print to find the “unsubscribe” link. That just shows how naive I really am; I thought that would work.
At this point, fumigating my inbox with the electronic equivalent of DDT wouldn’t even do the trick. It’s as though hitting the “delete” key on these emails is having a multiplier effect.
We now live in a constant state of fear-mongering and fundraising. Whether your nightly television affinity is Fox or MSNBC, you are subject to commentators regularly preaching the fall of man and the end of times. Were that true, cans of tuna fish and cat food would be in short supply.
Wait a minute ... that’s really happening. We might need a different harbinger.
The political warrior class long ago migrated into permanent begging mode, but with the ubiquity of email and texting, the beseeching for bucks knows no bounds. So now I get impassioned panhandling from the likes of some Angie Craig running for Congress in Minnesota, or Wisconsin Democrat Sarah Godlewski — she dressed her young son up as a cheese curd for Halloween, according to her latest missive — running for the Senate from Wisconsin.
Then there’s the conservative Heritage Foundation trying to get me to buy a book about “how to stop Critical Race Theory” and some guy named Alan Gottlieb, who swears the “gun-grabbers” are about to issue executive orders regarding the Second Amendment — and any amount I contribute will be triple-matched “to fight off the radical gun grabbers.” That’s not entirely an accurate quote; I left out all the exclamation marks.
Once upon a time, the world’s two great “superpowers,” the United States and Russia, locked themselves into foreign policies of deterrence. They did this by engaging in a multi-generational arms race to see who could amass the most nuclear weapons. It was not enough that one could destroy the other; it was about how MANY times one could destroy the other — like any quantity other than “once” mattered. This was Mutually Assured Destruction.
It worked, in a weird way. Neither destroyed the other, but only because the weight of the escalation became unsustainable.
Our political parties are now locked in their own madness cycle, a madness for money. Who can raise more money for more commercials, more fliers, more emails, more scorched-earth social media campaigns? The fear-mongering doesn’t end anymore, and there’s no way for us to get out, much as we may try. The greed grubbing is a never ending cycle, and it stalks us everywhere. It has rendered television, radio, the internet — and now our email — virtually unusable, a modern equivalent of Mutually Assured Destruction. How soon before this escalation becomes unsustainable?
Rest assured, the destruction will be mutual.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.