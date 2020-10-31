For seven months and counting, our nation has faced myriad uncertainties as we grapple with the impact coronavirus has had on our lives and those around us.
Our ability as a nation to put aside our differences and help our fellow man is something to be celebrated and not forgotten.
I have the honor of witnessing the difference people can make in their communities firsthand every day as the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills. We knew the uncertainties our kids face every day would worsen as this public health crisis grew.
Our kids already face the uncertainty of where their next meal will come from. They already face gaps in educational attainment and achievement. The families we serve already struggle with accessing child care. This pandemic heightens those uncertainties.
The Boys and Girls Club of Sandhills’ commitment to support not only the youth we serve but our community as a whole only gets stronger in times of crisis. We recognized that this pandemic was going to have devastating effects throughout our area and that we as local leaders were uniquely positioned to do all we could to help. It’s why we jumped in with the emergency food program during the unprecedented school closure.
However, now we realize we must shift to providing support for students and families for their virtual learning needs. Many families are struggling with the demands, resources and the infrastructure needed for quality and effective virtual learning for their children.
But that resolve can only get us so far as we face lost revenue and financial instability as demand for our services increases. And we are not the only nonprofit facing a financial quandary of how we can continue to provide critical services and aid to our community while also keeping our doors open, staff compensated, and resources stocked.
Congress is currently considering multiple stimulus packages to help those impacted by this crisis, including laid-off workers, hard-hit industries, and low-income Americans. I cannot stress enough the dire support nonprofits such as ours need if we are to not only continue to serve our community, but help our nation recover once this is over. It’s not just how we respond to a crisis; it’s how we rebuild following it.
I urge every member of our community to reach out to their members of Congress and tell them to provide relief for charities in their responses to COVID-19. By speaking with a united voice, together we can ensure that the youth development, health, and community-building programs in our area and across the nation continue to be supported and our communities can continue to thrive.
Nonprofits are a constant and comforting presence during crises and will continue to be, but we cannot do it without the support of our community and elected officials. Please tell your members of Congress: Nonprofits support us in times of need; let’s support them in theirs.
Fallon Brewington is the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.
