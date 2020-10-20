After teaching journalism classes at UNC for more than a decade, I now find myself doing them from home instead. And do I ever have mixed feelings about that.
On the one hand (as I touched on last March, when everything began going to hell), it’s no longer necessary to drive 75 minutes up through Sanford and Pittsboro to Chapel Hill in the morning and then back again late in the day, expending lots of time and gas. Being freed from that tiresome routine can be a relief.
On the other hand, though, what’s “teaching” without standing up in front of the class and watching the students’ reactions as you deliver a lecture, and then wandering around among them to answer questions and offer advice as they work on their exercises? Or hanging around after class to hear about problems and offer advice? Or chatting in the hallway with your fellow teachers?
Granted, there are high-tech, online ways of doing some version of many of those things through computer programs like Zoom (which I feel so lucky to have) while sitting in front of your laptop at home, with a cat on your desk or whatever.
Zoom really is a remarkable example of modern technology at work, and it came into being (or at least into my consciousness, and into widespread use) just as the COVID-19 disaster struck, and has made a lot of difference for untold millions of teachers and students.
Basically, it allows my students to look at this ugly old face as I’m talking in real time — while their faces are all neatly arrayed on my laptop screen, so I can watch and listen when they ask questions or whatever. (Actually, it permits individual students to turn off their images if they’re having a bad hair day or whatever.)
I’m also aware that remote instruction has got to be much less of a challenge for those of us teaching something like Writing and Reporting classes, which are heavy on words even in the most normal of times, than for someone trying to teach, say, biology. Or art. Or dancing. Let’s face it, though. Whatever your subject, it’s just not remotely (no pun intended) the same.
Here’s just one sad, small — huge, actually — difference: In previous semesters, I always compulsively required myself to have learned the names of all students (40 in two classes) by the end of the third class session. But today? There hardly seems to be any point trying.
If you’re not careful, the whole experience can get quite discouraging. Indeed, high levels of depression, anxiety and other problems are said to be prevalent among students everywhere these days. And it’s not hard to see it in so many of those faces on my screen. Understandably, so many students feel cheated out of the kind of college experience they have been anticipating and working toward for so many years.
But don’t just take it from me. In an assignment last week, I asked each of my students to briefly interview a half-dozen colleagues about whether they would rather stay online in the spring semester or return to campus. Here is a random sampling of their answers:
“I perform better in a classroom surrounded by vibrant discussion.” …
“I would much, much, much, much rather have in-person classes.” …
“It’s all busy work and anxiety-inducing. We’re not learning anything.” …
“I am currently living in an off-campus apartment with one other roommate, and I feel very isolated.” …
“Definitely in-person, so I can see the cute boys in real life.”
Real life, you say. Hmm. Wonder what that’s like.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
