A recent column by Nick Lasala suggested that a good way to determine a political candidate’s suitability for office might be to check his position on issues relating to our founding documents.
On the surface, this is a reasonable approach, with certain caveats because, as Lasala pointed out, “Things change.”
My question regarding his process is: Are we approaching these documents with an open mind to not only the factual history of the time, but also to the contextual circumstances of the documents?
Thinking, science — knowledge in general grows, expands and evolves. We do not want to be trapped entirely in the thinking norms of the 18th century. Before any dialogue can truly be productive, there needs to be some commonality among participants, some bond that unites them in a measurable and meaningful way.
This bond of which I speak is the basis for a beginning trust necessary for our sincerity to negotiate ideas. If there is no shared understanding or common experience, connection will be difficult, if not impossible.
I have disagreed with some of Lasala’s positions in the past; however, I have no reason to believe that he is anything but a patriot, and his intention in writing his column is honest. Let us focus on two areas discussed by Lasala: our founding principle and the nature of representation.
It is very human to have blind spots. One example of a blind spot: Lasala describes the American revolution as: “All ethnicities, races and socio-economic backgrounds fought alongside each other for its enumerated ideals.” This is mostly correct. They came together to fight for the novel idea that all men are created equal and that power originated from the people.
To paint the American experiment as beginning with an exceptional multicultural basis with a blind eye to race or ethnicity is shortsighted, and leads to further distortion of history.
As many as a quarter of American Revolutionary War combatants were Black. It also is true that as many as a fifth of the British forces were Black, too. Why? In both instances, Blacks were promised freedom after the war, a freedom American revolutionaries claimed was an inalienable right.
Most of the time, the granting of freedom did not happen. Examination must be deeper than asking: “Do you believe all men are created equal?”
Lasala also addresses the nature of representation provided by a candidate. “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
This issue of representation is complicated. In the Broadway production of “1776,” John Adams sings a soliloquy, “Does Anybody See What I See?” At its conclusion he is interrupted by Dr. Lyman Hall of South Carolina (Note: I do not claim that this scene is historically authentic; the issue, however, is). Dr. Hall confesses that he has been struggling with the idea of what his presence here means. Is he here to parrot the expressed ideas of his constituents, or is he here to bring to bear his own intelligence on what is best for all?
Dr. Hall ultimately votes from his own intellect. The Supreme Court decision in Citizens United all but guaranteed that dark money and large corporate influence will prevail regardless of the people’s wishes.
This leads to another interesting blind spot: Lasala’s failure to include, among all the liberties he describes, a duty of the government: “Promote the general welfare.”
This is a revealing blind spot because, without a sense of commonality of experience or meaning, we are consigned to relentless personal attacks rather than a reasoned resolution of issues for the people whose general welfare is entrusted to elected officials.
A recent congressional representative opined that “unvaccinated people were not anti-vaxxers but anti-socialists.” This flies in the face of Lasala’s question regarding “do you believe in science” and certainly flies in the face of the common good. It is a position taken for the express purpose of scoring political points, not the common good. Mixing the two is a disservice to everyone and is ultimately toxic. That is where we are today. There is no interest in engaging the opposition, only in “owning” the opposition.
Initially, the Bill of Rights was an afterthought. Madison insisted, and after some debate it was agreed upon. Though they also laid out the rights of individuals that government couldn’t touch — speech, religion, the ability to read a free press, and so on — they made clear that there needed to be a balance.
“Government is instituted for the common good … and not for profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men,” John Adams wrote.
There’s that phrase again, “common good.” I fear it has been lost in identity politics.
Rod Harter, of Pinebluff, is a former theater arts teacher at Pinecrest High School and a former board member of the Arts Council of Moore County and the Sunrise Theater.
Identity politics is a creation of the left. Devoid of ideas that many support, they seek to divide the nation into groups, convince each that they are victims of whatever, blame conservatives for their misery and propose massive government spending to fix non-existent problems. As far as race is concerned, it is only a matter of the amount of melanoma in our skin, and what one sees in his mirror: a victim, or a person lucky to live in the greatest nation in the history of mankind.
