My brothers and I came of age in Catholic school, which means we came up under corporal punishment. For years, I thought Labor Day got its name from how hard kids prayed toward the end of summer that they’d get a kindly nun upon their return to school.
There were a few sweet nuns in our parish’s school convent. For instance, I drew Sister Iris in first grade. She was warm and gentle like a shepherd, ushering us little lambs through early readers and colors and singing our little hearts to Jesus.
She guided us ever so benignly into second grade and the battle-hardened clutches of Sister Generosa. On my first day of second grade, I learned quickly I was to be instructed in a different discipline, and it was not “new math.” Caught doing the wrong kind of puzzle during a break in learning, Sister grabbed me by the ear and yanked me away and back to my seat.
As I walked home with a neighbor’s mother and her kids, she asked us all how our first day was. I still remember my answer. As I rubbed my ringing right ear, I said, “It’s going to be a long year.”
Sister Generosa was quick to throw whatever was in her hand: chalk, eraser, marker. She even threw her rosary once. During end-of-the-day prayer, I was gently nudging a friend’s bookbag under his desk with my foot, just goofing around. Sister spotted me, stormed down the aisle, swung her leg American-football style into my bag and kicked it across the room. It would have been good from 30 yards out.
Then she asked how I liked it. “Not very much, Sister.”
In third grade, Sister Paulana was fond of carrying a yardstick, using it as both pointer and paddler. By the time I had her, she was about 97 (or seemed that way), so she’d lost the vim that once made her so feared, but it doesn’t take much to make a swat with a yardstick sting.
I got a brief reprieve for a few years, but then there was Brother Francis in seventh grade. He had a genuine paddle. No, that’s not true. He had two, one with air holes drilled in it to reduce friction and increase paddle speed. They were each dubbed his “board of education,” and the severity of your infraction determined which board your bottom saw. I had the good sense by then to be a straight arrow, but God help you if Brother, in that baritone voice of his, would walk down the aisle, his black cassock swishing, and he’d point you to the front of the room to “assume the position.” Yes, all of this was executed in public — all of us effective witnesses as to what awaited.
I write all this with an odd, discomfiting nostalgia. I would not want to relive it, nor do I think any students today should be subjected to corporal punishment.
There are plenty — and probably more than a few of you — who think the threat of physical harm is enough to keep students today from veering into trouble, like it did “way back when.” I mention this because I read recently that a school district in Missouri brought back the ability for teachers to spank students — after ending the practice 20 years ago. The district’s superintendent said parents asked for more punishments other than suspension.
According to this bit of news, the parent has to authorize the spanking. It must be done without inflicting bodily harm. Also, a witness must be present and the teacher or principal first has to notify the superintendent. Good luck making all this happen before the kid graduates.
But what was really surprising to me is that corporal punishment is legal in 19 states. The U.S. Supreme Court made it so in 1977 and let states set their own rules. North Carolina allows it, though I can’t think of the school that practices it.
A number of national medical and mental health associations oppose corporal punishment in schools, saying it is counterproductive, unsafe, and can lead to trauma and stress. There are also concerns that disabled and minority students may suffer disproportionately from its use.
The gauzy memories of youth see only the lighthearted, nostalgic moments. I’m sure there were teachers back then who over-applied punishment, who did horrible things to children for ill purposes. I remember one buddy who, having met the “board of education,” had trouble sitting in his seat for a few days afterward. Today, that would qualify as reportable abuse.
We have learned over time that, generally, violence begets violence. The children you “scare straight” are few. More complicated forces are at work in a child’s life than just trying to be the class clown. Did they come to school having not eaten since lunch the day before? Did they have a clean bed the night before? Were they abused at home? Are they suffering from an undiagnosed mental health problem? The threat of corporal punishment may keep order in the classroom, but don’t confuse compliance with positive behavior.
We are not successful later in life because we lived in fear of being beaten. We succeeded because, along the way, someone loved us and nurtured us. They took the time to understand how to raise us up, not beat us down.
Contact John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.