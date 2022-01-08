In the rhythm of the work week here at The Pilot, Wednesdays are usually the day I leave open for internal meetings, appointments or just to catch up. Not this past week.
After having our usual Wednesday morning staff meeting and working on this page you’re now holding, I got in the car and dashed off to Whispering Pines for a 2 p.m. Village Council meeting. News coverage of that story can be found in the A section of today’s paper and online at thepilot.com.
Once that meeting was over, I then attended a 6 p.m. meeting of the Southern Pines Town Council. That board holds a monthly “agenda” meeting to preview its upcoming business meeting. Coverage of that meeting can also be found in the news section of today’s paper and online.
All in all, it was a 14-hour day and what’s going to pass for the new “normal” — for a while — around here.
Like seemingly every other business in town, The Pilot newsroom has hung out its “now hiring” shingle, but, like everyone else, the door isn’t exactly swinging open with tons of qualified applicants.
As I mentioned last month, the recent retirement of longtime features editor Faye Dasen created some internal changes, chiefly the promotion of writer Laura Douglass into that role. Laura is perfect for that job, but as our senior —and most prolific — writer in the newsroom, her absence as a reporter is being felt.
Normally, we would already have had a replacement candidate in mind, if not on board. Times being what they are in the overall labor market, we’re simply not finding a lot of qualified candidates with writing experience.
In addition to advertising the job locally, we also put out the word through the North Carolina — and even the South Carolina — press associations. Failing to generate much attention there, I then put it out on a national employment website, with particular focus on Fayetteville, Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte. While that has yielded some leads, it has also generated applicants with no current or past experience in writing. Frankly, it’s a bit discouraging, but not unlike what many business owners are experiencing locally.
I share all this for a couple of reasons. For starters, you may not know we’re hiring and might have friends or family who are qualified and could be interested in working for The Pilot. If that’s the case, please share with them my contact information below.
The other reason I mention all this is because we are re-ordering our coverage a little bit to keep up with the community’s news.
For the time being, education writer Mary Kate Murphy is stepping up to cover the Moore County Board of Commissioners. Jonathan Bym, who has done an excellent job covering community sports, will be pulled into a bit more news coverage. Jaymie Baxley, who has brought you comprehensive and authoritative coverage of the coronavirus in Moore County these past two years, is adding the village of Pinehurst to his responsibilities. And you’ll be seeing a lot more of me in the news pages as I try to fill in for Laura’s excellent coverage of Southern Pines, along with other duties.
We are fortunate to live in a vibrant, growing community full of interesting people doing important things. The Pilot has been Moore County’s leading source of news and information for 102 years, and that’s not about to change anytime soon.
