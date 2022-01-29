Two weeks ago in this space, I wrote about the challenges we were experiencing filling a few openings we’ve had in The Pilot newsroom for some time.
We’ve been able to keep covering the news, producing newsletters like The Pilot’s Briefing and The Sway and managing other duties as they arise, but it hasn’t always been pretty.
After trying unsuccessfully to find some folks locally here who might want to join the newsroom, I got on a national employee recruitment website and put out an ad seeking professional journalists.
The applications rolled in, 142 so far. I’m happy to report to you that we were successful in adding two new staff members to the team this way, and we’ve added a third via a recommendation from one from our other staffers.
Our new community journalists are:
n Sam Hudson, a recent transplant from Atlanta. Sam had a long, fulfilling career as a professional writer, editor and journalism instructor before moving back last spring to Whispering Pines to be with her mother.
Like me, Sam visited Moore County for more than 30 years after her parents retired here. As she’ll tell you — and I can concur — visiting and living here are different things entirely.
“I would certainly love to be a part of something that is more about this area,” Sam wrote in a note to me. “Even a remote job is not as appealing as working within the community.”
Sam is going to be writing about business and growth in Moore County, along with covering the village of Whispering Pines.
n Evey Weisblat, who also is a recent transplant, though she comes from Ohio. Evey graduated this past spring from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. Her degree is in English, but she spent most of her college career working on the student newspaper. She started there as a freshman and spent time as a news editor and editor in chief.
In her cover letter to me, Evey wrote that, “I’ve seen firsthand the power and strength of community news — and I believe it is a fundamental tool in safeguarding American democracy. The kind of reporting The Pilot does, local news that aims to serve its community, aligns with my work experience at my college paper.”
Evey moved to Southern Pines last summer with her partner, who is a professor at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Unlike many of her contemporaries, Evey is a bit of a wonk and likes the nitty gritty details of government. She’s going to get them in her new role. Evey is going to be writing about the town of Southern Pines and covering Moore County government.
Lastly, we had an unexpected opening just after the new year when Seven Lakes Insider editor Mary Moore announced she was leaving to Texas to be with her partner and apply for graduate school. It was a great opportunity for Mary but a vacancy we hadn’t planned for.
Enter Sam Cunningham, one of our fantastic advertising reps, who suggested I reach out to her good friend and former employer Maggie Beamguard, who until recently had been pastor at West End Presbyterian Church.
Anyone who has heard Maggie preach knows the power of her story-telling. It is full of humor, emotion and connection. In our talks, she was as down-to-earth and easygoing as I could hope. As a Seven Lakes resident herself, she also has a keen interest in telling the stories of that community. And so we are happy to welcome Maggie as our new Insider editor. She will start in a couple weeks.
I started this month uncertain about the road ahead and worried that we’d find the right people to help The Pilot keep up its important service of community journalism to Moore County. I couldn’t be happier with the way it has turned out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.