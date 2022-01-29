Two weeks ago in this space, I wrote about the challenges we were experiencing filling a few openings we’ve had in The Pilot newsroom for some time.

We’ve been able to keep covering the news, producing newsletters like The Pilot’s Briefing and The Sway and managing other duties as they arise, but it hasn’t always been pretty.

After trying unsuccessfully to find some folks locally here who might want to join the newsroom, I got on a national employee recruitment website and put out an ad seeking professional journalists.

The applications rolled in, 142 so far. I’m happy to report to you that we were successful in adding two new staff members to the team this way, and we’ve added a third via a recommendation from one from our other staffers.

Our new community journalists are:

n Sam Hudson, a recent transplant from Atlanta. Sam had a long, fulfilling career as a professional writer, editor and journalism instructor before moving back last spring to Whispering Pines to be with her mother.

Like me, Sam visited Moore County for more than 30 years after her parents retired here. As she’ll tell you — and I can concur — visiting and living here are different things entirely.

“I would certainly love to be a part of something that is more about this area,” Sam wrote in a note to me. “Even a remote job is not as appealing as working within the community.”

Sam is going to be writing about business and growth in Moore County, along with covering the village of Whispering Pines.

n Evey Weisblat, who also is a recent transplant, though she comes from Ohio. Evey graduated this past spring from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. Her degree is in English, but she spent most of her college career working on the student newspaper. She started there as a freshman and spent time as a news editor and editor in chief.

In her cover letter to me, Evey wrote that, “I’ve seen firsthand the power and strength of community news — and I believe it is a fundamental tool in safeguarding American democracy. The kind of reporting The Pilot does, local news that aims to serve its community, aligns with my work experience at my college paper.”

Evey moved to Southern Pines last summer with her partner, who is a professor at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Unlike many of her contemporaries, Evey is a bit of a wonk and likes the nitty gritty details of government. She’s going to get them in her new role. Evey is going to be writing about the town of Southern Pines and covering Moore County government.

Lastly, we had an unexpected opening just after the new year when Seven Lakes Insider editor Mary Moore announced she was leaving to Texas to be with her partner and apply for graduate school. It was a great opportunity for Mary but a vacancy we hadn’t planned for.

Enter Sam Cunningham, one of our fantastic advertising reps, who suggested I reach out to her good friend and former employer Maggie Beamguard, who until recently had been pastor at West End Presbyterian Church.

Anyone who has heard Maggie preach knows the power of her story-telling. It is full of humor, emotion and connection. In our talks, she was as down-to-earth and easygoing as I could hope. As a Seven Lakes resident herself, she also has a keen interest in telling the stories of that community. And so we are happy to welcome Maggie as our new Insider editor. She will start in a couple weeks.

I started this month uncertain about the road ahead and worried that we’d find the right people to help The Pilot keep up its important service of community journalism to Moore County. I couldn’t be happier with the way it has turned out.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days