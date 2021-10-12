Greetings, Pilot readers. Some of you may recall, hopefully fondly, my stint as a columnist a few years back. The return to Kansas City has been successful, though I miss the Sandhills a great deal.
I am moved to write this uninvited piece after following the continued excellence of The Pilot online, because journalism generally has declined, if not vanished altogether.
As a rational conservative, I usually dismiss the rantings of The New York Times and The Washington Post. You know what to expect when you hear their names. But we in Kansas City are subjected to the absolute mediocrity of The Kansas City Star.
The Star is a once-proud paper founded by William Rockhill Nelson in the 19th century. Nelson was a powerful civic leader, a founder of the local city-beautiful movement, and a big proponent of economic growth and civic affairs. His name and picture have been summarily removed from the Star’s masthead because the paper did not cover Black news adequately 100 years ago. He was not woke.
The paper now features minimal national news — all syndicated — and local coverage and editorial content are skewed hard left. Sports receive second-day coverage, and you can forget golf. We continue to subscribe because my wife likes the puzzles.
I could go on, but my point is that The Pilot has not fallen into this journalistic abyss. Of course, one way it accomplishes this is to ignore national and international news. I always said that if World War III started, you would not see it in The Pilot. This is not a bad thing. Comprehensive local news is very welcome. It is obviously a successful strategy for The Pilot.
There are already too many ways to follow the news. I find myself surfing among highly biased television programs, trying to distill anything true or relevant.
Sadly, this all reflects the state of the country. Not only have politicians retreated to the extremes, but social media has exacerbated the problem exponentially. My view is that social media is the worst invention since the atomic bomb. I’m not kidding.
There are real problems out there. Climate change? Well, yes, but there is plenty of other pollution — oceans, wetlands, landfills and all the other stuff we mess up.
And poverty? Equity? Can governments really fix any of this? In a word, no. Too many people, too many demands, too many economic pressures. And too many bureaucrats. This does not mean they will not have conferences and spew money everywhere.
It’s depressing enough at my age, but I have grandchildren. What will their world be like?
If all this sees print, I should probably apologize. I intended to compliment The Pilot and detoured into a polemic. I couldn’t help it. We are in a lot of trouble.
Fred Wolferman, a former Pilot columnist, left Moore County in 2017 for Kansas City.
(3) comments
Pollution? Where? Remember the 50s? That was pollution and we solved it - without the oppressing EPA. Our environment has never been better in the past few centuries. It’s time people admit it.
"could " do a better job.
Nancy Pelosi expressed that same sentiment, telling journalist when asked about the lack of progress on the Biden's, Build Back Better plan, " well I think you all good do a better job of selling it. " [huh]
