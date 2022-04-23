Oh, Michael Smith, you stepped in it this time. His recent opinion column in The Pilot about feline intelligence intimated that cats aren’t as smart as dogs because they work with fewer neurons, or brain cells. I laud the statistic-laden research. But I doubt it is tempered by much anecdotal or personal experience.
Anyone who has ever shared life/space with a cat knows their capabilities. Let my examples set the record straight.
First, a caveat. I am not a “crazy cat lady” although often deemed such. Many dogs — my own and my children’s — have curled up on my sofa, eaten my chicken livers. I am an animal person who loves all creatures, great and small, except the mean ones.
I retired 12 years ago after a lifetime of rescues, but not for long. A handsome but forlorn black kitty with fur shinier and softer than a seal’s presented himself at my door. He wasn’t feral or stray, just sad. He had been neutered, declawed and abandoned by a family that moved.
Why did he choose my door? No resident cat odors to attract him. No treats on the door mat.
I fed Lucky outside for six months while he lived under a bush. Then I invited in the smartest, most affectionate animal I have ever known.
A year later, a widebody gal with a clipped ear tried the same trick, minus the endearing ploys. She was limping. I couldn’t resist. She hissed at me, at Lucky, at the world for about a week. Then, a realization: “Two squares a day, regular flea treatments, catnip toys and a bed to sleep on. Cool.” Hissy (I couldn’t resist) became my sweetie and, eventually, Lucky’s handmaiden. She defers to him at mealtime and washes his face before bed.
So you know where I’m coming from.
The point today is feline comprehension. What words do neuron-challenged felines understand?
Many decades ago I adopted two tabby kittens, Max and Sophie. They got along like most brothers and sisters, a few spats but mainly OK. They were indoor kitties. One day, Sophie disappeared. I searched the house, frantic. I thought she had gotten out, maybe lost or hurt. Finally, in desperation, I pleaded “Max …. go find Sophie.”
He immediately ran down to the basement studio apartment. The bathroom had a cheap set-in shower. Max jumped on the countertop and rubbed against the shower wall. I heard a faint meow. Sophie had somehow gotten herself wedged (she was a portly gal) between the bathroom wall and the shower. I called the plumber. He liked animals, too. So, $150 and a ruined shower later, Sophie was free thanks to Max understanding the word “Sophie” — and my plea.
Every cat mommy knows these animals can tell time — mealtime, bedtime, lap time, vet time — but my two remind me by leading me to bed at precisely the same time every night. Just like they have designated 7 p.m. for an exercise romp, alerted by the “Jeopardy!” theme song. Remember the national news story about a kitty who resided at a nursing home? When she hopped on your bed for a nap it meant …. sayonara.
Of course kitty “miracles” can be attributed to instinct, something humans could use more of. Dogs are blessed with it too; count the movies about displaced dogs finding their way home. But I do a slow burn when people describe cats as aloof, cold, unfriendly, even dangerous — adjectives that apply in equal percentages to humanity.
When push comes to shove, I’m with the animals who dash to higher ground sensing a tsunami rather than the geniuses occupied creating self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.
I am sure that my Lucky’s affection is born of gratitude. Maybe he doesn’t remember being abandoned, but he certainly remembers who ended his abandonment. Hissy’s purr means she’s learned that life can be more than hunger, cold and pain, a type of deductive reasoning.
And I’ve learned that getting up at 4 a.m. isn’t such a bad thing.
OK, so humans have billions more brain cells than cats. But don’t we hear that a significant portion remains unused? Plus, we lack those instincts and heightened senses that elevate animals above human capabilities.
Therefore, my superior-than- cat-neurons taught me that having a kitty (better, two) around makes sense. Also, whoever created the “My Cat is Smarter than Your Sixth-Grader” bumper sticker is on the right track.
Anybody with a quarrel belongs in the doghouse.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.