On Jan. 9, a political event was held in Vass by local conservatives. The event was advertised as a “peaceful rally in support of the Second Amendment,” a “muster” to “plan for the war of good against evil,” and a meeting organized “to expose the leftist hoax of COVID-19” in promotional posts, fliers and videos shared on social media.
Given the events in our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the choice of the word “muster” was certainly ill-advised and the rhetoric about the “coming war” is frightening.
But the thing that disturbs me the most is the promotional video describing the “muster” as a planning event to fight the “leftist hoax” of COVID-19.
The Moore County Health Department is reporting 81 citizens of Moore County have died due to the “hoax.” Dozens of our friends and neighbors are currently hospitalized because of the “hoax.” After less than a week of our elementary schools being opened five days a week, an entire class has already been quarantined because of the “hoax.” Local restaurants and businesses have been shut down for extended periods of time because of the “hoax.” Moore County citizens have lost their jobs and can’t put food on their table because of the “hoax.”
Many of our local elected officials attended the “muster.” State Rep. Jamie Boles and Sen. Tom McInnis attended. School Board member Robert Levy was there. School Board member David Hensley spoke, as did our Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
It concerns me greatly that our leaders would participate in a “muster” to combat the “hoax” of COVID-19 while the people they were elected to represent are sick and dying and losing their livelihoods due to this disease, and the chief medical officer of FirstHealth is sending out emails begging our residents to wear masks, social distance, and act like responsible human beings as our hospital is being overwhelmed.
These leaders all set a horrible example to the people of this county; pictures taken at the event show these leaders maskless and practicing no social distancing whatsoever while attending a large public gathering.
Since these leaders participated in the “muster,” we can only assume they agree with the stated purpose of the event: to organize to combat the “leftist hoax” of COVID-19.
I would call on these leaders — Rep. Jamie Boles, Sen. Tom McInnis, BOE members Robert Levy and David Hensley, and Sheriff Ronnie Fields — to call the families of every single Moore County resident who has died from COVID and tell them it’s a hoax. Call every single person in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and tell them it’s a hoax.
Call every constituent who has lost income due to being quarantined after exposure or having their place of employment shut down and tell them it’s a hoax. Call every single resident in every single long-term care facility in Moore County who is being forced to live a nightmare and tell them it’s a hoax. Call every single doctor, nurse, and medical professional working 24 hours a day in our hospital to save lives that it’s a hoax.
If our leaders are going to flaunt common sense COVID restrictions and the governor’s mandates at a mass, maskless gathering that was advertised as an organizational event to fight the “leftist hoax” of COVID-19, they should have enough courage in their convictions to say it to the faces of those who are sick, suffering and have lost loved ones due to this “hoax.”
These leaders should be ashamed of themselves. The thing that makes me so sad is that I know they aren’t.
Cheryl Christy-Bowman is a mother, grandmother and longtime Moore County resident. You can also follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cherylchristybowman.
