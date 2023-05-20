Multi-modalism has long been a central tenet of federal and state transportation policy. It is foundational to the economic survival of cities and counties across the nation. The ability to go into the transportation supermarket and have choices between different modes greatly benefits individuals and businesses.
At present, Moore County and its constituent municipalities are operating at a transportation deficit among the rapid growth of population. The secret is out: We’re a good place to live. However, a large hindrance to our quality of life is our transportation infrastructure not keeping up with our rapid population growth. (And lack of adequate water supply to keep up with population growth — we are nowhere near a major river — should be a major concern of county and municipal policy makers.)
According to a front page article in The Pilot last month, “Towns Continue Transportation Planning Talks,” the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management projects our population to be 146,972 in 2040 and 170,097 in 2050. All those people will have to have more than one mode of transportation to rely on.
The placement of the new USGA facility alongside the small two-lane N.C 5 will further aggravate traffic congestion through the village of Pinehurst. Aside: Should a municipality of 18,842 people be called a village?
Ideally N.C. 5 needs to be four lanes from N.C. 211 all the way to Aberdeen. Additionally, the new housing development along Linden Road, which is small and two-laned, will further congest traffic.
With such insufficient present transportation infrastructure, it will be a herculean task to accommodate the tremendous influx of spectators for next year’s U.S. Open.
To meet our future transportation demands, the Metropolitan Planning Organization should encompass all of Moore County. Municipalities need to set aside their selfish parochial interests for the greater good of all our county.
An intra-county light rail system should be considered, along with a mass transit bus system. Those two modes should be examined to meet future transportation demands.
Such systems will require a mix of local, state and federal funding. The county and its constituent municipalities should in their next fiscal year budgets start setting aside funding in a Moore County Transportation Improvement Program (MCTIP) Account. These funds would go toward local match funding requirements of the federal and state government in the development of an intra-county light rail and mass transit bus system.
Since multi-modalism includes aviation, consideration should be given to the creation of an intra-state passenger airline operating from and having its home base at Moore County Airport. Service to and from our larger commercial airports such as Asheville, Charlotte-Douglas, RDU, Piedmont Triad and Wilmington would bring greater benefits. These short-haul flights, if economically supported by sufficient passenger traffic, would generate additional income and tax revenue for Moore County.
As you may recall, Piedmont Airlines, founded in Winston-Salem, made its economic bread and butter on short haul “puddle jumper” flights.
If such a short-haul airline existed, passengers would no longer have to drive to RDU and Charlotte to catch flights, for example, but could be directly connected by air to those airports and others. The airport could invest in a parking deck or other facilities, thus creating an additional source of income from parking fees.
Conversely, passengers flying into our state’s larger commercial airports would have a direct air connection to our airport, which could further boost county tourism. That would be beyond and above revenue generated by private aircraft.
County tax revenues generated by airport operations should stay with the airport and not go into a county general revenue account.
It is going to take bold visionary leadership of our local officials to plan to prepare our county for our future prosperity. We have so much to offer to the world, but to do that multi-modalism must be at the center of our transportation policy.
Wayne Boyles, of Pinehurst, served on the staffs of Sen. Mack Mattingly and Sen. Jesse Helms, and in the administration of President George W. Bush.
