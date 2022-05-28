My parents moved to Moore County in 1990, retiring to Whispering Pines and building a home on the quiet shore of Whisper Lake. In 2008, wanting to be closer either to me in Greensboro or my brother in Durham, my parents moved exactly eight miles closer and built a place in Pinehurst Trace.
I spent 22 years as a visitor to Moore County before taking this job in 2012. The first couple of years, it was an infrequent drive from Florida, my home at the time. Beginning in 1992, I’d make more regular day trips from Greensboro after taking a job “closer to home.”
In all those years visiting Moore County, the thought never occurred to wander into town or stray too far from home base. Then again, there was never much incentive to do so. Moore County was still a pretty sleepy town, more given to leisure pants than pub crawls. There’s a reason why 9 p.m. is still called “Pinehurst midnight” and Whispering Pines was a place for people who couldn’t stand the pace of Pinehurst.
Rich in pine tar and golf history, Moore County had more in common with its surrounding rural brethren. Life was slow, traffic was light, and the community college and hospital were centers of the social universe.
That is, of course, not the case anymore, especially when you count 14 cars ahead of you backed up at the intersection of West Pennsylvania Avenue and Midland Road.
Scotland, Richmond and Hoke counties are still wide open rural spaces with sparse downtown cores. Moore County, meanwhile, looks more like an outer borough of Raleigh with each new house and shopping center that breaks ground.
This thought occurred to me as I reflected the other day about the passage of 15 years — the last time the U.S. Women’s Open visited Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines. A lot changes in 15 years. In 2007, my son could barely roll over and lift his head in the crib. Today, he is driving my car.
In 2007, the seeds were sown for what we would become in 2022. The Department of Defense’s Base Reassignment and Closure initiative, combined with the explosive growth of Special Forces, ended up deploying thousands more to Fort Bragg in Fayetteville. Many of those officers and specially trained soldiers ultimately made homes in Moore County as they sought safer, quieter communities and a stronger school district.
While Moore County once was a retirement enclave for retired military personnel, it has become even more so a home for active duty military and young “retirees” who have chosen to set roots here and start new businesses. Most of that footprint did not exist 15 years ago.
Today, we are a series of vibrant communities full of creative entrepreneurs, from Carthage and Vass to Pinehurst and Aberdeen. We are richer in culture and spirit and sense of place than we’ve ever been. Our real estate industry, once a small cottage industry, is thriving. Building is booming — single-family homes, high-end apartment complexes, shopping centers.
But some things never change. At our core, we are still a golf community. Our championship courses — our unique place in the history and future of the sport — differentiates us from any other place in North Carolina. If anything over the past 15 years, that has only grown stronger, as evidenced by the upcoming groundbreaking celebration for the new USGA headquarters in Pinehurst.
The USGA’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship returns to Moore County now for the first time in eight years and to Pine Needles for the first time since 2007. We welcome guests and visitors to get out and poke around. There’s a lot more of us — and to us — now. And a lot more to love.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
