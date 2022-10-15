North Carolina has received excellent reviews this year. A recent CNBC poll ranked the Tar Heel State No. 1 in the nation for business.
According to Cephas Naanwaab, associate professor of economics at N.C. A&T State University, the three deciding factors in locating a business are the cost of doing business, availability of workforce and infrastructure. This highly publicized ranking will impact population growth, flowing to all other services provided by the county and state as more businesses decide North Carolina is the right place to do business.
CNBC recently published another interesting poll that ranked the top concerns influencing voters this fall. Listed, in descending order of importance: education, the economy, inflation, crime and immigration. Abortion and climate complete the list.
In Moore County, the COVID pandemic put intense pressure on our utilities and trades when large portions of the population migrated to states with less density and fewer restrictions on social interaction. Are we ready to meet the challenges ahead?
Combine the information gleaned from these two polls to understand the challenges our local government will need to meet in the coming months. Moore County, the sweet spot of central North Carolina, must be prepared for the resulting stress on our population and infrastructure.
Consider the current status of our local government so you can be prepared for the upcoming election.
Moore County has recently received poor to failing grades for too many schools in our district. This is especially painful given that the citizens of Moore County voted by an overwhelming margin of 79 percent to fund a $120 million bond for three new elementary school buildings and a nursing center, Foundation Hall, at Sandhills Community College.
Now, our school board is at odds with the parents. Teachers feel underpaid and underappreciated. In anticipation of an increase in student enrollment, decisions about security, broadband coverage, transportation and staffing will be on the table.
There are three Board of Education seats contested on the fall ballot. Which candidates will best determine policies and strategies leading to excellence in education for Moore County?
Inflation and the economy are conflated in the operation of county business. Do we thrift it? Do we spend it? Can we delay it? The Board of Commissioners oversees 25 boards and committees, from ABC liquor control to Youth Services, with law enforcement and public works in between.
Managing population growth through zoning, land use, emergency and health services barely covers the responsibility invested in these dedicated men and women. In the coming months, as Moore County accommodates migration from Northern states and foreign countries, the commissioners will be tasked with preserving the lifestyle we embrace while managing the stress on our infrastructure.
There are four board seats on the election ballot this fall. What characteristics will influence yourselection?
Visitors always ask why Moore County is so special. The answer may be that many come here having selected the Sandhills for its beauty, serenity and opportunity. Few are transferred here against their will.
We must keep our attention focused on protecting our environment and the citizens who enjoy it. We are fortunate to have a system of law enforcement equal to the task. From the sheriff’s office to the district attorney to the judges, law and order have been maintained by a sensitive, responsive workforce.
That said, Moore County has not escaped the ravages of crime and drug addiction. We must be vigilant and proactive to protect our physical and human assets. There are three administrative seats on the ballot with no opposition.
Election Day is Nov. 8. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Early voting begins October 20. Are you prepared?
Locate your profile and voting history. You will discover that constant gerrymandering has blurred the districts. You cannot just pull a lever or mash a button. Your residence may be in five or more different districts. You will need to know which districts apply to your residence to be able to vote for the candidate running for that seat. Acquiring a sample ballot before casting your vote will be the most effective tool in your box.
There is much at stake this year. Federal and state elections are taking all of the attention. Issues of taxation, climate, voter integrity and energy all demand serious consideration.
But keep in mind the words of former U.S. House Speaker Tip O’Neill: “All politics is local.” It is also personal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.