Most Urgent Question: Who’ll Host ‘Jeopardy!’?
Never mind all the other breaking news these days. Can you believe “Jeopardy!” has started its 38th season with its choice of a new host still up in the air?
I know, I know. If you’re not into that long-running TV game show and/or the equally popular “Wheel of Fortune,” you probably think I’m nuts. But if you do watch them at 7 and 7:30 just about every weekday evening, as wife Brenda and I have been faithfully doing for more than 30 years now, you know just what I’m talking about.
“Jeopardy!” is the more serious of the two quiz games, despite one quirky practice I’ve never quite understood: Instead of having three contestants vying to be the first to speak out the answer to a projected question, it requires them to give voice to what they think is the question that goes with a projected answer. Don’t ask me why.
I have a number of sometimes odd memories of watching “Jeopardy!” over the decades. One of them comes from an evening back in Salisbury in the late 1980s, when host Alex Trebek was still relatively new in the job. That was when Ben, one of two sons from my first marriage, asked if he could come over to our house and watch the show with us one evening.
Though still a student in his teens at the time, he amazed us by beating both of us on most of the difficult and often obscure answers.
Then, once the show was over, he had a confession: The channel we always watched aired “Wheel” at 7 and “Jeop” at 7:30. But he had become aware that another area station reversed that order. So, after watching all or most of “Jeop” there, he had rushed over at the half-hour with most of the answers tucked away in his head and proceeded to blow us away. Smart kid.
Actually, Brenda’s “Jeopardy!” fandom goes back even further than I knew — to the late 1960s, when she was a student at Gardner-Webb College (now University) near Shelby.
“The host back then was Art Fleming, and it came on at noon,” she told me the other day. “I used to watch it with my grandmother when I’d come home from school during the day. She kept saying I should try out for it.”
(I don’t know how many times I’ve told her the same thing over the years, since she always beats me unmercifully because of her seemingly limitless knowledge and abnormally quick response time.)
But back to more recent — and more serious — days.
The show fell into crisis when the incomparable Alex, who had hosted it so ably for 37 years, fell ill with cancer. Though he bravely stayed on the job longer than most thought possible, he died about 10 months ago, on Nov. 8, 2020. His final show, taped earlier, aired last Jan. 8.
In subsequent months, there followed a tiresome, seemingly endless series of 15 guest hosts of widely varying ability or appeal. At least some of them were fervently hoping to succeed the late Alex, which seemed — and still seems — just about an impossible dream.
The person who eventually emerged from this crowd was none other than Mike Richards, who had long served as executive producer of the show and now hoped to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. A month ago, Sony Pictures Television announced that Richards would host the nightly syndicated show.
But that didn’t last long, did it? A scandal erupted within days, with multiple reports emerging about dark episodes in Richards’ past. He had been the object of several harassment and discrimination lawsuits pertaining to his days at “The Price Is Right,” and he had created another controversy with some kind of offensive comments he made on a podcast.
After Richards issued an apology, it was announced Aug. 20 that he was stepping back into his behind-the-scenes producer role. But that didn’t last long either. He subsequently lost that job as well.
Still, videos of shows hosted by him were chosen to kick off the new season this week, followed by yet another lengthy sequence of guest stars and possible Trebek successors. At this point, our choice — and apparently that of many other viewers — is the intelligent and engaging former champion Buzzy Cohen, a music industry exec.
But who knows what will be the ultimate question to that answer?
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
