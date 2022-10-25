Patricia Harwood, a retiree who now lives in Southern Pines, will never forget how different life was back when she was growing up near the small town of Savage, Maryland.
“I would leave home after a breakfast of dewberries (that I picked myself from the yard and nearby fields) and cream,” she says. “I’d go wander in the woods and waterways surrounding our home, investigating life in creeks, mudbanks and the river. …
“Nobody worried about me. It was assumed I would show up for supper. I was in deep woods — no cellphone, no Google. I loved it.”
Patricia is a fellow member of a small writers’ group, most of us now retired, who meet monthly at the home of Betsy Donaldson in Pinehurst. At last Friday’s gathering, her nostalgic and evocative reading prompted a lively discussion about how different life used to be in our long-ago childhoods, back when kids enjoyed — and mostly survived — freedoms unimaginable today.
Some of Patricia’s most vivid memories, as it happens, revolve around the Halloween season — making them especially timely now.
“We kids gathered after dark and walked the 3 miles or so to the nearest town,” she told me. “We walked on the road dressed in our costumes. We had a great time. We did the ‘trick-or-treat’ through the entire village and headed home around midnight or so. If someone didn’t have treats, they didn’t have their porch light on, so we didn’t go there.”
What she had to say brought back fond recollections for group member Eric Christenson — who, as it happened, also grew up in Maryland.
“I was raised, I think, by benign neglect in Bethesda,” he later told me. “I was cautioned to be careful but allowed at age 12 to ride my bike to the public swimming pool at Glen Echo — 4 miles on busy streets. I was trusted at age 16 to drive from semi-rural Maryland to 14th Street and Constitution Avenue to pick up my dad after work.”
Because of that frequent round trip and countless other experiences, Eric said, he “learned to be independent and trustworthy.”
How many parents today would even consider allowing such extreme independence on the part of their offspring? Yep, it’s a different world now.
As it happens, I touched on a somewhat similar topic back in August, in a column headlined “A Few Fond Memories of Some Simpler Days.” I received quite a few responses from Pilot readers back then, which ran in a subsequent column. But one of the better replies arrived too late to be included.
It was from Marilyn Kane, who now lives in Aberdeen but grew up in the 1950s in Camden, New Jersey
“So many things have gone away,” she wrote, “like playing hopscotch, jumping rope, sidewalk skating (make sure you have your skate keys, so you can unlock the wheels from your shoes), bike riding (sometimes getting lost), going house-to-house on Halloween (sometimes getting lost then, too), playing house, and having make-believe stores. (My mother opened cans upside down so we could use them in our ‘stores.’)”
Marilyn also shared memories of going to a friend’s house and yelling, “Yo, Jane! Can you come out and play?”
She added: “Male and female friends never thought about gender, as teens hung out at a place called ‘Tippy’s.’ … One other thing: At dinner, we all ate at the table in the kitchen and looked at each other and had real conversations.”
Oh, yeah. Tell me about it. Real conversations. That was exactly the way dinners (we called them suppers) went for my mom and dad and brother Jon back in the 1950s — not up in New Jersey but way out in Carthage, Missouri. And we’re not just talking a different state and century here, but a whole different world.
One to which, sadly, none of us will ever be returning.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
