Having just experienced a few days without electricity, we should all be aware of our nation’s power grid issues and what it could mean for our future.
President Biden keeps telling us, “The border is not open” and “The border is secure.” But more than 2 million people crossed the border during the last fiscal year. That’s about 5,500 per day and growing. There are more than 50 million foreign-born people living in the U.S. today, representing 160 countries of origin. Daily immigrant processing consumes most of the border agents’ time, so little time is left for actual border patrol. Since January 2021, estimates of over a million illegals entered the U.S. without being apprehended. Some undoubtedly did so because of criminal records or intent. Is terrorism one of those intents?
Since 9/11, the United States has maintained a terrorist watchlist. Eleven individuals on that watchlist were apprehended at the border between 2017 and 2020. Since then, 15 in fiscal year 2021 and, as of August, 66 in fiscal year 2022 have been apprehended.
Terrorists who are trained and financed to come to the U.S. are likely to have sponsors who will facilitate crossing the border. It could be a valid assumption that, among the estimated 1 million “got-aways” entering the U.S. in the past 24 months, there could be terrorists who faded into American society.
Are these individuals already assigned to terrorist cells? Are they undergoing additional training for upcoming missions? What are their most likely missions? How soon can they strike? These are the questions our government needs to be answering, especially if the power grid attacks in Moore County Dec. 3 turn out to be connected to international terrorism.
The U.S. power grid is a distribution system of power plants, substations, transformers and power lines. It consists of more than 10,000 functioning power plants, nearly 20,000 electrical generators and 450,000 miles of transmission lines serviced by over 55,000 substations like those in Moore County. The systems are aged, poorly maintained and vulnerable to accidents, disasters and enemy action, including cyber warfare.
Most of the system is unguarded. Their vulnerability can be illustrated by looking back at a substation attack in California in 2013. That night, multiple shooters began firing at and severely damaged 17 transformers at the substation in Coyote, California.
For about 20 minutes, gunmen methodically fired at high voltage transformers hitting them at least 90 times, all during darkness. Their primary targets were the narrow cooling fins, causing 17 of the 21 transformers to overheat and stop working.
Though low-tech in nature, the attack was highly organized and professionally executed; the perpetrators were never apprehended. It remains one of the best examples of how easily small, organized teams can impact the power grid.
Because the entire grid is so complex, any failure in the system has the possibility of creating a cascading failure effect. When that happens, shutdowns can cascade like dominoes.
How vulnerable are we? Of the 55,000 substations, there are 30 that are most critical for interconnection of the entire grid. Furthermore, by initiating a coordinated attack and destroying only nine of those 30 interconnected substations, studies estimate the entire U.S. grid could be down for “at least 18 months, probably longer.”
Instantly it would not be 2022 but perhaps 1822. We are not prepared for that.
Consider this short list of what would no longer be available: water supply, telecommunications, food production and delivery, fuel extraction, refining, and distribution, law enforcement communication, emergency services in hospitals and the reality that you may have trouble hearing from family and loved ones.
Consider: Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism with access to and some control over most terrorist organizations. Iran’s leadership would like nothing more than to achieve their long-term and frequently stated goal of “Death to America.” A dozen teams of three or four marksmen per team could simultaneously take down the nine critical substations out of the existing 55,000 and thereby take America into darkness. Was Dec. 3 in Moore County simply a proof-of-concept operation?
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen. U.S. Army (Ret.), is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders, and a new book released in May 2022, “Fix the Systems, Transform America,” as well as the author of a blog, WeThePeopleSpeaking.com.
