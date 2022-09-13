I read with great interest local public reaction to our two new traffic circles — “roundabouts,” in the traditional vernacular. Shall we say that public reception of these self-regulating traffic controllers has been less than fully positive?
This attitude reflects a less-than-adventurous approach to a device which, when the rules are observed, can be a big help to all. Ah, there’s the rub.
We must all play by the rules when approaching, entering and exiting a roundabout. Problems encountered, by the way, are not a function of the design. They are a function of the volume of cars trying to use the roundabout simultaneously.
First, a little history. Near as I can tell, roundabouts originated in Merry Olde England. Now, we can be highly critical of our cousins across the pond, but, frankly, the roundabout does work. In England — and Scotland and Ireland — they go clockwise instead of counter-clockwise, as ours go. So the degree of difficulty for us while in the UK is high, starting with driving on the left side of the road.
Next, you must be aware that there are different types of roundabouts. Ours are the simplest. They are essentially one lane all the way around, unless you are getting off at the very next exit. All you have to do is get on, watch for your sign, give some sort of signal and exit. In England, they seem to expect you to actually do what you are signaling to do.
There are at least five types of roundabout in the UK: a tiny little bump in the middle of an intersection, a one-laner, a two-laner, a mega-roundabout and a motorway roundabout.
The scariest one is the mega; it has three lanes. I have encountered only one — in the far south of England — outside Chichester. I spent a good bit of time in this one, being unable to extricate myself because I was unable to determine the rules.
Here are the rules for the various roundabouts:
n The Little Bump: Treat it like a roundabout, drive to the left of it, cars already in the roundabout have right-of-way.
n The Single-Laner: Cars in the circle have right-of-way. Enter when it’s clear, signal and exit when you find your route. These are like ours.
Now it starts to get complicated.
n The Two-Laner: usually a bigger circle. If you are only going one exit and get off, stay in the outer lane. If you are going two or three exits before you leave the circle, (apparently) go to the inner circle until you are ready to move out for your exit. Signal and move out to the outer lane, exit when appropriate.
n The Mega-Roundabout: Now we depart from logic. At Chichester, we found the mother of all roundabouts. It is on one of the major national highways, the A27, along the south coast. It has three lanes all the way around and I cannot figure out why. I spent quite a while on this one, unable to get back to the outer lane even when I located my exit.
I do not remember how I got out of it. This produced Hillard’s Roundabout Rule No. 1: Never go to the inner lane on a 3-laner. Sometimes I don’t go to the inner lane of a two-laner, but this is a violation of protocol and can be “greeted” by some unpleasantness. My advice is to avoid Chichester and this roundabout, but if you’re going from Winchester to Brighton, you’ll have to take the A27.
n Lastly, there’s the Motorway Roundabout. These are intimidating. Motorways are like our Interstates: multiple lanes in each direction, very high speed. These roundabouts may have several traffic lights within them.
Advice here is to be very alert, don’t lose your sense of where you are, watch the lights carefully and try to stay in the outer lane.
Ignore the gestures and other unpleasantness.
Once, up near Cambridge, I had a British “gentleman” red-faced and screaming at me. I did not feel guilty, but I had entered a roundabout in front of him. In my judgment it was not even close, and I did not interfere with his passage one smidgen. Then I realized he was driving a rather fine Jaguar and I was in a dark blue airport rental car, a Vauxhall Vectra. In other words: a serious violation of vehicular protocol.
It could have been worse: He could have been in a Rolls and I could have been driving a VW.
Another time, I was entering Heathrow Airport to return my rental car. This is a two-lane roundabout just off the Orbital Motorway (beltway) around London. I was only going one exit, so I stayed in the outer lane.
I was about to breathe a sigh of relief, but then I heard a great hue and cry, horns honking insistently — and here comes a German tourist, approaching me while going the wrong way around.
I truly uttered a short prayer, though “thankful” it was not. Welcome to England, mate. All the way up from Dover, there are signs: “Drive on the Left. Langsem Fahren! Serrez a gauche!”
I seem to improve my roundabout performance with every visit. So don’t be dismayed. It will come with time.
I no longer have dreams about the Eternal Roundabout, in which I am stuck and circling forever.
George Hillard lives in Whispering Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.