If you’ve lived in Moore County for several years, you probably think of Seven Lakes as “way out there.”
I’ve heard that plenty of times these last few weeks as I’ve told folks my fiancee and I had recently bought a home and moved to Seven Lakes West. In reality, we’re nine miles to Pinehurst and the “commute” is maybe an extra 10 minutes, depending on traffic.
True, “the lakes” has always seemed a bit apart from the rest of Moore County. And as I’ve come to learn these last few weeks as one of its newest residents, we’re good with that.
Although the western end of West End has its share of golf and equestrian pursuits similar to Southern Pines and Pinehurst, a more leisurely style of living is the focus. Lake life — be it on Auman, Sequoia, Echo, Longleaf, Big Juniper, Little Juniper, Longleaf, Timber or Ramapo — takes center stage. Boating, fishing, swimming and bird watching are our weekend pursuits. Life moves slower, and that’s the point.
But as I’ve learned quickly, there are a lot of things going on in the community, much of which is particular to Seven Lakes and doesn’t make it into The Pilot.
Seven Lakes had been fortunate for many years to have its own newspaper. Greg Hankins, along with his wife, Marcy, published The Seven Lakes Times for more than 20 years. The twice-monthly paper was full of community happenings, from pancake breakfasts to business features to “hard news” stories like homeowner association and Board of Commissioners meetings. Seven Lakes — and its small but strong business sector — had a vibrant source to reflect the community and its interests. Greg and Marcy were fixtures in the area.
But when Greg got sick with leukemia five years ago, the paper was, at first, suspended and then ended after his death in July 2016. About a year later, one of Greg’s young reporters, Janna Guerra, started up The Seven Lakes Insider.
Janna, who grew up in Seven Lakes, carried on the community news tradition in fine fashion, but life happened to her, too. She got married, had a daughter and found the time commitment of operating a newspaper — writing stories, selling ads, designing pages and delivering papers — too much to bear with everything else.
A few months ago, Janna approached Pilot publisher David Woronoff about possibly buying the enterprise. That got David and me talking.
The greater West End area is growing; there are almost 9,000 people in the area, or about 10 percent of the county’s population.
More are coming. Home construction is booming out here. In Seven Lakes West alone, more than 40 homes are being built. The market for sales of existing homes is hotter than virtually any other location in Moore County.
The widening of N.C. 211 to N.C. 73 a few years ago improved access, and further widening of the road past Seven Lakes will occur after the 2024 U.S. Open. New rooftops, combined with improved roads and other infrastructure, usually equals more commercial development.
When we looked at this, weighed the long history and support for community journalism in Seven Lakes, and overlaid our skills and knowledge base, buying The Seven Lakes Insider was the right choice.
And so The Pilot’s family of publications has grown again. We are excited about this opportunity to extend to Seven Lakes our 101-year tradition of building and supporting community in Moore County.
In fact, our coverage of Seven Lakes isn’t waiting for our first issue of The Insider, which comes out next month. In the last two issues of The Pilot, we featured front-page stories about Seven Lakes nurse Crystal Hofstetter, who saved a young child from drowning while on a family vacation in Florida. And we had a front-page story this past Wednesday on Monique Dilorenzo, a Moore County sheriff’s deputy who has brought her own style of “community policing” to her assignment in West End and Seven Lakes.
More is coming. We recently hired a young reporter, Mary Moore, to lead the Insider’s news coverage. And while she doesn’t need the help, she’ll have the assistance of several other Pilot staffers who live in Seven Lakes, including a certain Pilot editor.
So whether you still think Seven Lakes is “out there” or Moore County’s next hot spot, we will be there to lead the conversation. Feel free to follow along at thesevenlakesinsider.com and its Facebook page.
This is an exciting time for The Pilot as we start our second century in Moore County by expanding our mission of building this community.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
