The new Pinehurst Elementary School opens its doors with the start of a new school year in August.
As we prepare to celebrate the opening of this third and final new elementary school funded through a $103 million bond referendum and approved by 80 percent of voters in May 2018, it’s unfortunate that some public school critics are now complaining about the cost of these schools.
At a time when we should be proud of what this county has accomplished — the benefits these new schools bring to the local economy — we are forced to address one outrageous falsehood after another from those who still don’t support these new schools — or traditional public schools, in general.
To support his claim that the school district is “squandering money” in the building of these schools, a critic who currently sits on the Moore County Board of Education cites new school construction data maintained by the Department of Public Instruction. He takes the cost cited by DPI and then divides it by school capacity to come up with a cost “per student seat.”
That is not how DPI analyzes construction costs; it uses cost per square foot. I would liken it to “fuzzy math,” but let’s roll with this a minute.
This school board member erroneously claims that Pinehurst Elementary cost $47,500 per student seat, and is “the most expensive school ever built in North Carolina.” He bases that calculation on the total cost of the school — including the temporary campus used during construction and the demolition of the previous school — divided by its 800-student capacity. He then compares that with data reported by DPI.
There are three reasons why this is a flawed interpretation of this data:
n DPI only maintains cost data that is voluntarily provided. In other words, there are many new school construction projects happening across North Carolina that are not reported to DPI. So it is impossible to know which school is “the most expensive school,” particularly based on “per student seat.”
Figured by per-student cost, Stough Elementary in Wake County, a 450-student K-5 magnet school, cost more than $87,500 per student seat, far exceeding the cost of Pinehurst Elementary. However, this school is not included in DPI’s most recent report.
n DPI only reports costs related to actual construction and site work. Costs for land acquisition, furnishings, design fees, surveys, testing or legal expenses are not included. Briarwood Elementary in Mecklenburg County is reported by DPI as costing over $26 million. However, its total construction cost was actually $32 million.
Comparing construction costs reported by DPI with total actual construction costs for a new school is comparing apples to oranges.
n Reports submitted by school districts to DPI are not in themselves consistent in their reporting. For example, some projects include demolition costs, while some do not. Some include the cost of cafeteria equipment, while some do not. Some include the cost of library books; others do not. The list of discrepancies is long.
Costs reported by DPI are not an accurate reflection of the total cost for construction of a new school.
The construction costs of our three newest elementary schools — construction supported by voters across Moore County — are very much in line with the statewide average for cost per square foot, which is the most accurate and appropriate measure for efficient use of taxpayer dollars on new school construction.
Our new schools are built to last up to 80 to 100 years, and they incorporate building materials and HVAC systems that promote efficient use of taxpayer dollars by lessening the need for maintenance and lowering utility costs. Evaluating the value of new school construction is not as simple as some might have you believe.
Another persistent criticism I hear is that none of the $103 million bond money was used to benefit schools in the northern part of the county.
In fact, as was reported to the school board earlier this year, $2.136 million resulting from the sale of the bonds — what’s referred to as “bond premiums” — has been dedicated to capital improvements at schools throughout the county, including Elise Middle School, Carthage Elementary, Vass-Lakeview Elementary, Union Pines High School and North Moore High School.
In addition, North Moore High School benefited from a separate limited obligation bond — approved by the Board of Commissioners — for the construction of a new science wing, gymnasium and athletic facilities, which were unveiled last fall. So again, another attempt to discredit “legacy” school board members by a new member seeking political gain.
Unfortunately, those who are actually hurt most by the spreading of lies and misinformation about our traditional public schools are our children and teachers. I ask each of us to turn our attention to their accomplishments and recognize those who are “getting it done” to make our schools the best they can be.
Libby Carter is chairwoman of the Moore County Board of Education.
(6) comments
What was the cost to construct the Academy of Moore charter school, including land, per pupil? I’d bet it was half the cost of the Pinehurst ES. What was the cost to taxpayers for the construction of the Academy of Moore Charter school? Hint: somewhere between zero and nothing. Which of the two schools gets an A rating? Hint: the charter school. Why are taxpayers forced to fund gold-plated government schools that produce mediocre results?
"What was the cost to taxpayers for the construction of the Academy of Moore Charter school? Hint: somewhere between zero and nothing." Kent lies. What a surprise(not)!
"Teachers, parents, students and board members marked the start of construction on a new building, the first major expansion on the Academy’s campus, on Wednesday. With 10 classrooms, a lunch area and conference space, the second building will allow the school’s enrollment to grow to around 500. The $2.7 million project is expected to be complete when the 2019-2020 school year starts next July...As a public charter school, the Academy is funded by the state and county similarly to traditional public schools. Families are not charged tuition to attend. But while the county is responsible for Moore County Schools’ buildings — and earlier this year passed through voter referendum a $103 general obligation bond to build three elementary schools — charter schools absorb the cost of building, maintaining, or renting facilities in their operational funding...The school moved from rented facilities to its own campus in 2009, built on property donated by the Ransdell family with a $2.2 million loan guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development...ts new expansion now getting underway will be funded through a similar arrangement, refinanced to allow the school’s board to incur additional debt. Last year, the USDA gave the green light for up to $5 million in financing for the school’s expansion and earlier this year the Academy’s board approved a $2.7 million construction loan with Raleigh-based First Citizens’ Bank."
https://www.thepilot.com/news/charter-school-breaks-ground-for-expansion/article_cc8fc558-7607-11e8-a01a-efb34c85bff7.html
Per Kent's usual mantra, when the actual facts disagree with your views, make up your own.
The point Libby makes is that because the state Department of Public Instruction is inept at calculating costs, bodies such as Moore County Schools can leverage this shoddy math to justify costs as necessary. What a convenient collaboration. Or perhaps this misstates what is going on. Collaboration, no, Collusion? Yes.
Speaking of collusion, Marjorie Taylor Steve, did you ever bring back those severed ears that Mr. Hensley requested from the terrorist attack you attended and helped fund? You know, that terrorist attack where you and other GQP members colluded to interfere with our election process and you colluded to overthrow our government like a seditious little terrorist?
Thank you Libby. Mr. Hensley must have failed math badly. We can not trust anything thing he says, especially when it comes to numbers. He has certainly forgotten that the school bonds passed with 79.5% of voters in favor while he barely squeaked out a victory with 54.9% of voters. He, Mr., Levy and Mr. Holmes consistently try to ignore the will of Moore County tax-payers.
Taxpayers approved $103,00,000 to pay for new school construction. During the building process, because of state sales tax law, vendors were required to charge a 7% sales tax on that construction. That money went up to Raleigh and then the County can request reimbursement, which it did, and does regularly. So far something in excess of $1,500,000 of tax reimbursement has been returned to the County. $750,000 of that was used in this years County budget to pay for the current year's digital learning allocation, not school construction.The balance refunded so far has,I believe,been used to pay for some of this years debt service payment, not new school capital needs, Another question? Why does not the County and the school district have the ability to issue sales tax exempt certificates on their purchases as is the case in almost every other state? Mr.Boles,Mr.McInnis,Mr. McNeill,I'm asking you this question.
John Misiaszek
