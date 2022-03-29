Twenty years ago, I owned a small chocolate business in Cary. One day when I was helping out at the counter, a small boy started banging on the glass case, so I asked him to stop. He ignored me, so I asked the child’s father to keep him from hitting the glass. He said: “Oh, he’s just playing. He’ll be OK.” I told the father that it was not OK, he could break the glass, cut himself and be badly hurt.
When the father finally mustered the nerve to confront the boy and tell him he had to stop pounding the glass, the boy threw himself on the floor screaming and kicking his legs in the air.
The father looked at me and said: “He does this all the time.” As the child continued, I told the father to grab his kid and get out. He looked at me in disbelief and said he would never return.
Thoughts of my father surfaced. If my brother or I had drummed that candy case even once, he would have swatted us across the room with the back of his hand. Slapping and punching were methods of behavior modification in my world. Catholic school nuns, priests and brothers routinely worked up a lather pounding their wayward charges into obedience.
Modifying or changing behavior is a complex issue. As a parent and teacher, I became convinced that children could be raised and taught without the laying on of hands while, at the same time, not be spoiled by letting them do whatever they wanted.
I started teaching in 1966 and became a father in 1972 and 1974. My children would not have pounded on a candy case, but not because they were afraid of being slapped. They would have been taught proper limits in advance.
My guiding principle was not revolutionary: Parents should love and protect their children but set clear limits and not feel compelled to be their friends. Similarly, teachers must care about their students’ well-being but concentrate primarily on teaching the subject matter, rather than courting friendship. Friendships usually follow when mutual respect is established.
From my own experience, I always rebelled against people who told me what to do in an authoritarian way. I appreciated teachers, and mentors of any kind, who knew what they were talking about, experts who were able to impart their knowledge and wisdom in a compelling way. My Shakespeare professor in college, Richard Bodtke, used the Socratic method to get us to think about relevant topics he would present.
For example: Is “The Merchant of Venice” an anti-Semitic play, or a play about anti-Semitism? Is King Lear “more sinned against than sinning?” Professor Bodtke would move the discussion around the room, getting people to talk, to think, to defend their positions from the text, or to gently embarrass those who hadn’t done the work. He never told us what to think. He just wanted us to think — judiciously and critically. He knew that would open up and enrich the plays and poems for us.
I modeled my own teaching approach on his, intending to educate, to invite critical thinking, not to train or indoctrinate. One is “trained” in how to dissect a frog. One is “indoctrinated” in religion (hence the phrase “religious doctrine.”)
These are different from critical thinking — deciding, for example, what Robert Frost meant when he said, “But I took the road less traveled by and that has made all the difference.” In his poem’s final line, Frost teases, but subverts, a single interpretation, and the ambiguity makes the poem more interesting and complicated. Like the choices we make, or have made, in life.
This gets to why I write these opinion pieces. I know my liberal perspective is at odds with the majority of citizens who live in Moore County. I doubt that my articles have changed many minds, especially hardcore Trump supporters. I see that as a hopeless task.
Instead, my purpose is: to support minority of citizens in Moore County who may share my views on various subjects; invite the open-minded independent reader to entertain heterodox perspectives; and demonstrate that a genuine American newspaper like The Pilot gives voice to all its citizens on current affairs and political figures, not just those secure in their majority.
Any media outlet that “propagates” only one point of view is spreading propaganda, not news. In the old Soviet Union, there were two state newspapers, Pravda and Izvetzia. Pravda meant “truth,” and Izvetzia meant “news,” inviting the popular Russian saying that "there's no truth in ‘Pravda’ and no news in Izvestia."
As George Orwell once wrote, “Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize and oppose.”
A freedom now gone in Putin’s Russia.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.