Ready for Trump redux? Will he “Make America Great Again,” again? Hillary Clinton thinks so. Recently, during an “I told you so” on “Sunday Today,” she said, “If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again." And if he wins, it “could be the end of our democracy.”
Top GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio says, “Trump is still the 800-pound gorilla in the GOP and would be its 2024 nominee should he run.”
But having lost the popular vote to Hillary and then Joe Biden, could Trump win the general election? Actually, 5,203,821 of Biden’s 7,026,365-popular-vote margin over Trump in 2020 came from just one of the 25 states Biden won: California. Fabrizio said, “Trump can win by recapturing Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all lost to Biden by fewer than 3 percentage points.”
Trump’s greatest obstacle might be history. Only one president has lost a presidential reelection then won later: Grover Cleveland, 1884 and 1892. Cleveland won in 1884 despite having fathered a son out of wedlock. A cartoon showed Cleveland and a woman holding a baby who was saying, “Ma, Ma. Where’s my Pa?”
Once president, Cleveland married Frances Folsom. When Cleveland lost in 1888, Folsom said, “I want to find everything just as it is now when we come back again. We are coming back four years from today.”
Cleveland, like Trump, was a New Yorker. Also like Trump, he claimed election fraud in his
’88 loss. Unlike Trump, Grover had actual proof.
It’s generally acknowledged that Trump is salivating for a rematch with Biden. But will Biden show up?
As of three days before this past Christmas, Joe’s all in, sort-of. “If I’m in the health I’m in now — if I’m in good health — then, in fact, I would run again.” The 79-year-old president then said if Trump is the nominee, "That would increase the prospect of running."
So, presently, the match seems set. But if Biden does run, can he win? According to morningconsult.com, Biden’s latest approval rating “barely bests Trump’s standing in a survey conducted roughly four years ago that evaluated the 45th president on many of the same characteristics.”
More worrisome yet is Pew Research data showing Biden’s poll numbers have taken hits on personality, honesty and performance. A Quinnipiac poll shows Biden’s erosion that counts most is among Democrats and Independents.
Stuff may occur to turn things around for Biden before the next election but some stuff won’t occur. The issues of illegal immigration and inflation, now the highest in 40 years, won’t go away.
Face it, Biden’s performance is not exactly stellar. But one thing he can do is give voters something to vote “against” — Trump. Hey, it worked for Trump when he ran against Hillary.
Does it seem to you that both Biden and Trump are somewhat delusional? Biden’s incantation are the costly government spending plans he described to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as “fiscally responsible.” As he says, those programs don’t “add a single penny to the deficit. In fact, they reduce the deficit.”
And Trump runs around chanting “I won in 2020,” just as if people believe him. Of course, nobody does, not even his own party. Republicans mouth it, but only to rationalize Trump’s presence. Fiona Hill, Trump’s former top Russia expert: "He could win again. And it will be — if he does, it will be on the back of a big lie and on an awful lot of efforts to suppress the vote and the turnout.”
On Nov. 5, 2024, Biden, America’s oldest president, will be 15 days away from 82; Trump, 77. Do we really want either of those guys in a position requiring conceptual reasoning, memory, and processing speed, all faculties the National Institutes of Health says may decline with age?
Fortunately, the 25th Amendment is designed to do things like assign the presidency to the vice president, should the president be deemed incapable. Then again, that might not be as fortunate as it seems.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
What you're talking about is the need for another amendment to our Constitution, one that precludes anyone who will reach a certain age from running for the office of president if that person will reach a given age during the term of that presidency. Actually, I'd extend such a limitation to any federally elective office. We have minimum age requirements for federal offices. We should also have maximum ages.
John Misiaszek
