“So. What do you think about this Hannah-Jones mess-up at Chapel Hill?” Acquaintances here in Moore County have asked me some version of that question several times lately, knowing that I’ve been teaching journalism at UNC for the past decade or more. And what is now known as the Hussman School of Journalism and Media is at the heart of said mess.
I’m afraid I too often tended to change the subject or offer only some vague response, for a couple of reasons.
First of all, it tended to be hard for this lowly adjunct lecturer to stay in touch with the details of developments up there while sitting home and teaching remote digital classes for the past four semesters or so. And secondly, the whole thing was so disturbing and sometimes disgusting that it was often easier to just find a way to change the subject.
In the end, though, I felt I had to support the statement signed by a large number of Hussman professors, which read in part:
“Our school and university espouse high ideals: transparency, equity, inclusivity and fairness. Yet we are wary and weary of speech that proclaims lofty goals but fails to dismantle the systemic racism that impedes substantive progress. … What has occurred over several months has seriously harmed the reputation of the university and the school.”
Indeed. A little background:
Nikole Hannah-Jones made quite a name for herself after earning a master’s degree at UNC back in 2003. After working as a reporter at The News & Observer of Raleigh, Portland’s Oregonian and the investigative outlet ProPublica, she won a Peabody Award for a public radio series on racial school segregation trends in contemporary America.
More recently, as a staff member at The New York Times, she attracted a lot of attention for her Pulitzer Prize-winning work on her 1619 Project, which focused on what she called the continuing legacy of slavery in modern American society. That project fostered considerable criticism, mostly from the conservative end of the political spectrum.
Complicating the situation is the fact that some of the opposition to the 1619 venture came from Walter Hussman himself — the Arkansas newspaper publisher for whom the UNC journalism school renamed itself a while back in response to his pledged gift of $25 million.
A Chapel Hill grad himself, Hussman publicly expressed concern about criticism that arose in some circles over Hannah-Jones’ argument that the protection of the institution of slavery was one of the main reasons the Founding Fathers ever sought independence from Britain in the first place.
Though Hussman made clear that the controversy would not threaten his financial support, it continued to rouse rumbles among various individuals and groups, mostly those toward the right.
Many on the other end became equally agitated last May, when the university’s Board of Trustees didn’t offer Hannah-Jones tenure — which is essentially a grant of lifetime employment.
All this came to a climax at a special meeting a week ago today. That was when the trustees — after nationwide criticism, loud campus protests and the threat of a federal discrimination lawsuit — finally caved in and decided on a split vote to grant the tenure.
End of story, right? Wrong. The damage was far from undone.
Hannah-Jones took some time off to consider
whether or not to accept this flawed offer. And whether she had or not, I fear it would have done little to repair all the damage this troubling, shameful, politically motivated episode has done to the image of our state’s beloved university system — which didn’t need any more scandals.
In that regard, I can hardly improve on a comment I heard the other day from Jock Lauterer, an old friend and fellow retired newspaper guy — as well as another longtime UNC lecturer.
“This latest attempt from Raleigh to stifle academic freedom,” he said, “reminds me of the infamous Speaker Ban Law of the mid-’60s, when conservative legislators tried to dictate who could speak on campus. … I remember thinking at the time, ‘This will never happen again.’ Wrong!
“Now, one has to wonder if Nikole Hannah-Jones will take the post, or rather tell Carolina, in the words of the classic fed-up employee song, to ‘take this job and shove it.’”
As it happens, that’s just what she did yesterday.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
