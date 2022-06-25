I have always loved baseball. In a Brooklyn long ago and far away, boys too young to play the game with a real baseball mimicked the game in many forms using a pink rubber ball: slap ball, punch ball, stoop ball, stick ball, then finally…baseball.
My childhood was pre-little league, so boys didn’t have parents coaching us or forming leagues arranging times, rules and games for us. My neighborhood was teeming with boys, and the younger boys were always trailing the older boys around the neighborhood, hoping to be noticed or included. Most times, the older boys would chase the younger ones away, but sometimes they needed them to form a team.
Games happened when boys showed up with their own equipment at a local empty lot after school or on weekends. Usually, the two oldest boys would pick sides. One of them would toss a bat to the other, and they would place their hands, one over the other on the bat, until they got to the top, the thin handle. The boy who was able to hold the nub of the bat with his fingers got first pick in “the draft.” He chose the best available player. The other boy would choose the next best player, and so on, till we were able to field a team.
Some days, not enough players showed up to form nine-boy teams so the rules were modified — hitting to right field (if you were right-handed and the opposite if left-handed), for example, was an automatic out, since short-handed teams might only have one outfielder.
If there were too many players, the “undrafted” players had to either go home, watch the game, or wait for someone to get hurt before getting into the game. In those days, there was little or no concern for the feelings of the boy who was not chosen. If he wanted to play, he had to get bigger, get better or choose another sport.
After the teams were chosen, players would walk off the number of feet to first base, then second, then third base, and then home “plate.” If we didn’t have an actual “bag” for a base, we would dig a square in the dirt. Since we had no umpires, the defensive team called balls, strikes, and called “safe” or “out” on the bases. Naturally there were disagreements, but they were usually, though not always, resolved peacefully.
We didn’t know it at the time, but we were learning important lessons. The field had lines, boundaries. We learned what was fair and what was foul. If we had disagreements over the difference between fair and foul, we negotiated.
We learned to deal with disappointment. No one got a hit every time he was at bat. We made errors, mental and physical mistakes. We learned how to deal with humiliation and sometimes scorn, especially if you let down your teammates.
We also learned that redemption was possible, that you could make up for your mistakes another day, another game. We learned that with hard work you could improve. We learned that it was important to hustle, “run out” every ground ball, and not “dog it.”
We learned not to brag or complain. No one in my neighborhood could tolerate a braggart, and no one wanted to hear his gripes. They didn’t care.
Almost every boy in my neighborhood was a Brooklyn Dodger fan. We hadn’t been taught much about hate yet as children, but we definitely hated the Yankees and the Giants. We knew the batting and pitching statistics of all our favorite players and collected the Topp’s player cards with their photos. We valued these cards so much that, in order to acquire them, we purchased dozens of packets of the most disgusting bubble gum ever made.
From 1950 to 1955, I attended 20 or more games a year at Ebbets Field. My Aunt Vera gave me a book of 20 tickets every year for Christmas. Bus fare was 10 cents each way and included transfers to two additional buses to get to and from Flatbush. Bleacher seats were 75 cents. We would watch batting practice trying to snag balls hit into the stands. During weekday games, when attendance was light, we would sneak from the center field bleachers to the row behind the Dodgers’ dugout where we would shout to players during batting practice hoping to get an autograph.
One day in 1951, my seven-year-old brother, Bobby, and I managed this feat. It was a chore for him because, three weeks after he broke his left arm, he broke his right arm. While we were standing behind the dugout, Gil Hodges noticed him and came over to talk to him. He loomed over us like a gentle giant. He spent about five minutes talking to us with his deep mellow voice.
Then he paused and told us to stay where we were. He went back into the dugout and returned with one of his bats, a cracked bat but a major league bat nonetheless with his name etched into the wooden barrel. He handed it to me and said: “Take care of this for your brother.”
We were two of the world’s happiest boys that day. Gil had been one of my favorite Dodgers players already, but from that day on, he was my hero. For the rest of my life, whenever I wore a sports uniform, I wore his number “14.” Throughout my baseball playing youth, I played first base because Gil did.
I have never forgotten the way he played the game. He was a clutch hitter who hit with power and a high batting average. He was also a superb defensive player. And he always hustled on the field. He never “showboated,” bragged, or taunted another player. He never sulked or pitied himself, even when he went into a slump. He was never thrown out of a game or demonstrated angry or outrageous behavior.
He was a gentleman on and off the field. He was beloved by his teammates and admired by players from other teams. When he died at the young age of 47, teammate Jackie Robinson told Gil Jr. that his father’s passing was one of the two saddest days of his life.
Gil was also a successful manager, guiding the hitherto hapless New York Mets to their first World Series championship — the 1969 “Miracle Mets.’” As a manager, he expected the same commitment to the game that he and his Dodger teammates demonstrated.
Gil Hodges was elected to the Hall of Fame this year — a long overdue honor, given his achievements as a player and a manager. But for people like me, he has always been in the Hall of Fame of Human Beings. My childhood hero is my hero still.
He played the beautiful game of baseball the way it was supposed to be played. And he lived his life the way a life should be lived — with character, compassion, courage, and accountability.
Apologies to Paul Simon, but…Where have you gone, Gil Hodges? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
I got you guys both trumped. I attended the 1963 World Series when my team, the LA Dodgers, whipped the Yankees. It was over quickly with the Dodgers winning all four games. No Jim, I’m not lying. I was born in LA in 1947. My father had the good sense to move our family to the South in 1965.
Some of the happiest times of my life were playing in Little League games (ages 8-12} and then Pony League (ages 13-15), hurt my arm so I could only play one year in Pony League. Do these leagues exist here? I was lucky enough to see Gil Hodges when the Dodgers moved to L.A. I think his successor was Wes Parker who played at least a decade for the Dodgers.
Certainly Little league still exists. Pony league was 13-14, Babe Ruth 13-15 in NY. Too bad you had to suffer with the Dodgers Jim. Must have made for some long, disappointing summers. Mickey, Yogi,Whitey,Moose, Roger, etal. Wonderful summer memories. Best owners too. Dan Topping and Del Webb. They knew how to "field" a team.
John Misiaszek
