It’s been inspiring to see our communities work together with our health care heroes to fight COVID-19 these last several months, but unfortunately our job is far from over.
Many of us are experiencing COVID fatigue as we enter the ninth month of this pandemic, and unfortunately, the virus simply isn’t going away. In fact, many of the metrics that measure how our communities are doing in the COVID-19 fight are trending in the wrong direction. The number of positive cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations are all up across North Carolina, and we are seeing those same trends right here in the Sandhills.
Our hospitals are busy, and the number of COVID-positive patients being treated in them continues to rise above levels we haven’t seen during the entirety of the pandemic. Heading into the holiday season, it’s time for us all to reset and refocus on helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
The physicians, nurses, hospital leaders and public health professionals on the front lines of this pandemic strongly urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. The medical community in the Sandhills encourages everyone to remember the 3Ws: Wear, Wait and Wash.
By remembering the 3Ws — wear a cloth face covering, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands often — everyone in the Sandhills is playing a key role on the frontline of the COVID-19 response.
Wearing a mask is simple and is one of the most effective things we can do to reduce the spread of the disease, especially when we are all on board. Masks can be especially important in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by those among us who may have COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms.
There are studies that show people may be most contagious in the early stages of the illness. They may unknowingly spread it to others, including those with underlying health conditions who have a higher risk of a serious case of COVID-19.
In addition, with flu season upon us, we recommend you get a flu shot right away. It is crucial we do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the flu to ensure that our hospitals and dedicated health care professionals are not overwhelmed.
We must protect the doctors, nurses and other caregivers who have tirelessly battled this virus for months. Please do your part to ensure they can continue to care for you and your loved ones.
From all of us at FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, Pinehurst Medical Clinic, the Moore County Health Department and Sandhills Pediatrics, thank you for your continued support of our health care community, and for all you are doing to keep yourself and others safe.
Mickey W. Foster, CEO, FirstHealth of the Carolinas; Charles Gregg, CEO, Pinehurst Surgical Clinic; Brandon Enfinger, CEO, Pinehurst Medical Clinic; Robert Wittman, director, Moore County Health Department; Dr. Matthew Harmody, president, Sandhills Emergency Physicians; Dr. Christoph Diasio, co-managing partner, Sandhills Pediatrics
