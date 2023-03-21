As a retired police sergeant with 30 years’ experience, I have witnessed numerous incidents of excessive force and criminal conduct by police officers, none more egregious than the killing of George Floyd in 2020 and Tyre Nichols earlier this year.
While dramatic police reforms are needed, the core issue facing policing today is the integrity and character of the officers being hired. True police reform needs to address improvement in recruitment and retention of those officers who embody these attributes.
Across the nation, police agencies require a written exam, physical fitness evaluation, oral interview, background investigation and medical screening prior to hiring a recruit for academy training.
Based on decades of personal observations and experiences, the following should be mandated as well:
Psychological Screening
Many agencies do not require a psychology screening. Ideally, a trained psychologist administers a written personality inventory and interview. The psychologist gives a recommendation to hire or not, based on the cumulative results.
One of my fellow officers bragged he had failed a psychological test for one agency but then applied at my department, which required none. He was overly aggressive, used excessive force, was dishonest and not trustworthy. After a medical retirement, he kidnapped a gang member and executed him with a firearm. He did not possess the psychological stability to work as an officer.
Background Checks
Thirty years ago, most police agencies had officers assigned to conduct background investigations. Now, many agencies have opted for civilian personnel or a third-party contractor. The process of meeting with a former neighbor, employer, clergy or teacher has become a more “efficient” and impersonal process. Background investigations require a deep and thorough vetting of the recruit to assess character and integrity.
Polygraph Examination
The primary reason for the polygraph is to verify or exonerate an applicant on issues identified during a background check and is a critical piece of information utilized to decide on hiring. My agency had a highly qualified applicant — he had a degree in criminal justice — who worked at a local Best Buy. During the polygraph, however, he admitted to stealing at least one item from Best Buy every day he worked there. The polygraph is an excellent tool to query in areas surrounding the treatment and respect for others.
Artificial Intelligence/Predictive Analytics
AI is being used more in our daily lives, and the applications of predictive analytics seem endless. There is no reason this technology could not be utilized to develop a profile of persons who more than likely would become a successful police officer. Algorithms could analyze officer candidates and ignore race, gender, age and many other discriminatory factors.
Post-Hiring Recommendations
Having the right people in law enforcement does not stop with the hiring. True reform should also include ongoing, periodic review of current law enforcement personnel.
For instance, there should be follow-up conditional psychological screening. With seven years’ experience and the rank of sergeant, I applied to be in the narcotics unit, requiring me to submit to another psychological screening. This assignment had unique pressures, and agency leadership desired a psychologically stable candidate.
While my screening showed virtually no change from my psychological profile, that is not always the case. Studies indicate that a change over a time can easily occur.
The psychologist recalled a case of a five-year officer having discipline problems and excessive force complaints. Internal affairs required he submit to a new psychological screening. The psychologist said the change in his personality profile was the most dramatic she had ever experienced. Based on the evaluation, it was determined he should never work as a police officer again.
In the George Floyd and Tyre Nichols murders, the officers involved all had a minimum of five years’ experience.
Most had prior personnel complaints resulting in certain levels of discipline. If part of these investigations had included a psychological screening, the recent incidents may have been prevented.
There should also be provisions for “whistle-blower” responsibility and protection. Every officer who witnesses another officer using excessive force, assaulting a person or other display of misconduct should be required to intervene and stop the conduct. After intervening, the officer should be required to report the incident of misconduct to a supervisor.
In my first year as an officer, one of my training officers explained the “Code of Silence,” meaning I was required to back up another officer’s actions no matter what I observed. Three months later, I witnessed an off-duty officer commit an attempted murder with a firearm. Other officers’ reports contained lies about the incident. My report differed from theirs in that it was truthful. Several days later, a witness corroborated my statement. Neither of the other two officers involved received any discipline or criminal charges. Unfortunately, I was ostracized by my fellow officers for not following the Code of Silence. As a result, many refused to back me up, and my safety was compromised.
The last issue of concern is the power of police unions over the past 30 years. There is a place for these unions, and they can serve a positive purpose. However, many of the above recommendations could well be met with resistance by some unions representing rank-and-file officers.
As a sergeant, I had multiple instances where officers were caught lying, falsifying reports or using excessive force requiring a suspension or termination. Officers involved in these disciplinary cases were represented by the police union once internal affairs investigations were completed. As a result, most potential terminations were often reduced to suspensions with suspensions reduced to reprimands.
Law enforcement holds a special place in our society. Adopting reforms such as those outlined above would demonstrate a willingness on the part of law enforcement to improve practices and procedures. This could turn the tide in terms of how law enforcement is viewed by the public providing officers with greater respect and a higher level of professionalism.
Thomas Little, a Pinehurst resident, is a retired police sergeant with 30 years’ service with the Irvine, California, Police Department.
