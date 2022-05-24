I was going to write about something new and different to fill this space. But I don’t have time. Instead, I’ve been preparing and launching my annual Bamboo War.
In many ways, May is perhaps the best month of the year. But for me, ever since we moved into this house on an acre-plus lot on Weymouth Road in Southern Pines a quarter-century ago, late May has always been the time when the Bamboo Invasion alert goes out. Mayday! Mayday!
Therefore, allow me to fill up the rest of this space with an adaptation of something that appeared here a half-decade ago, in May of 2017 ...
I first became aware that we had a problem when I stepped out the back door on a morning in the spring of 1998 and discovered, to my amazement, that an odd-looking entity had miraculously appeared overnight right in the middle of our otherwise open and grassy backyard. It looked like nothing so much as a 10-foot stalk of asparagus.
I was aware, of course, that there was quite an impressive stand of this Asian-immigrant plant that had become stubbornly established all across the back of our acre-plus lot. Someone had had the bad judgment to plant a few little sprigs maybe a half-century ago, and now it was hard to miss those hundreds of 60-foot, thigh-thick monsters (officially classified as a kind of grass, ha ha) that crashed and clattered together in the wind.
What I didn’t know was that this invasive species works its insidious will through rapidly spreading underground stems called rhizomes.
You can’t just ignore this foreign invasion, lest you (and perhaps your neighbors as well) end up ultimately being crowded out onto the street. That’s why I resolved to create a sort of demilitarized zone many years ago by spraying streaks of white paint on a line of mature plants and declaring, “This far and no farther!”
Unfortunately, there are no quick and easy ways of enforcing that edict. You can’t just spray the stuff with some kind of defoliant, since bamboo is pretty much immune to it — and, besides, you’re likely to kill all the other nearby kinds of desirable vegetation.
Some people have gone so far as to dig a trench and wall off the stand of bamboo with an impenetrable 2-foot-deep barrier of heavy sheet copper. That seems a big much. Besides, the not-easily-discouraged bamboo eventually seems sure to find a way to make an end run around any such arbitrary line in the sand.
One good tactic, which a smart gardener taught me long ago and I have used from time to time ever since, goes like this: Keep an eye out for new stalks in the spring. And when one appears, lop it off close to the ground and then daub some full-strength, undiluted brush killer concentrate on the open wound. It will often enter the circulatory system and kill the underground rhizome all the way back to its origin.
In some years, though, I have preferred a more labor-intensive method: Allow the new stalks to shoot up to a height of 20 or 30 feet and a diameter of 3 or 4 inches, which can take as little as a week or two. Then, just as they start to branch out at the top and prepare to begin soaking up solar energy, you fell them with a chainsaw (yelling “Timber!” is optional), cut the trunks into manageable sections, and unceremoniously haul bundles of them to the street for the town crews to pick up.
Why have I sometimes gone to all that trouble? Mainly because it forces that underground system to expand a great deal of its stored-up energy to no avail, thus helping keep things under a degree of control over the years. In any case, it’s good exercise.
My recent Facebook posting about this annual adventure prompted some interesting comments from friends.
“There’s got to be a way to monetize that stuff,” wrote Bob Howell.
“Flooring!” suggested Wendy Stone Carter, though I’ve never understood how they make flat flooring out of round bamboo.
“Fishing poles,” offered Tally Bandy.
All worthy of consideration. But I have another idea. Someday, further into my dotage, maybe I can start building and marketing bamboo wind chimes or something. After all, I do have an unlimited supply of raw material.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email. unc.edu.
Haha, I've been waiting for your annual bamboo story because I also have an ongoing fight with it as well. I've found a way to absolutely obliterate the bamboo and I'm sure people will tell me my tactics are dangerous but I feel bamboo needs desperate action. I buy concentrated weed killer, fill a spray bottle 2/3's up and the rest with water. With gloves, eye protection and a mask I go out on a calm morning and sprat every shoot of bamboo coming up as well as any that have leaves on it. within a few days the shoots immediately stop growing and the ones with leaves start to dry up. The best wicked vengeance is to know the root system is also dying under the ground because that's how this weed killer works! When I'm sure they are dead I then chop them down with my machete with glee! Hehehe
