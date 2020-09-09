I am from New York City and have a home in Pinehurst, a place we love dearly, where we have amazing friends. We call North Carolina our adopted home state.
We “escaped” the New York City devastation March 15 and seemed fine in North Carolina when, just a couple of weeks later, the virus finally hit there. We were wearing masks long before it became “fashionable,” knowing from our New York friends how devastating and transmissible the virus was becoming — and fast.
In North Carolina, we ordered takeout to help small food businesses that were suffering, yet they weren’t wearing masks or gloves as they prepared our food and handed it to us. I so wanted to support them, but I stopped going to those businesses that didn’t seem to care about the health and safety of their customers.
By the time we left North Carolina for New York City in early June — it was safer than North Carolina because New York City engaged in quick and decisive mitigation — the number of cases had escalated in North Carolina and, specifically, in Moore County. Children were being infected (with many residents denying such), and people were still protesting wearing masks, making it a political statement instead of the much needed public health risk minimization effort that is decidedly needed.
It seemed as if people in Pinehurst and Moore County felt immune to this virus, that there was no pandemic at all.
We are now experiencing the closing of schools, colleges and universities throughout North Carolina because people remain uncaring for their own and others’ health, and thousands suffer the consequences of the actions of a few.
Those few made thousands of students go online for the semester, parents have to have alternatives for the education of their children, have to get child care for younger children and have to take on multiple roles of teacher, parent, worker, and in cases of kids with special needs, home therapist.
The actions of a few devastate families and communities, which then costs millions of dollars. Restaurants, bars and entertainment venues cannot open fully because of the actions of a few.
Do you care about the financial health of your family and community? Will you be one of those few who believe in “freedom first”? Well, freedom also means using your free will to choose the right thing, like being a public health advocate and wearing a mask and distancing. Not doing so has ripple effects like the ones I mentioned above.
I don’t know what people will need to stop politicizing the simple wearing of a mask and let go of their mantra “no one’s going to tell me what to do.” The virus doesn’t care who you are or who you vote for.
Masks have proven effective in preventing the spread of the virus, along with distancing. But I have witnessed, too often, open parties in backyards with no distancing nor masks, as if there is no pandemic. Will it take the death of your loved one to open your eyes? Maybe the death of your neighbor’s 5-year-old, or your own grandchild? Do you really want to watch someone gasping for breath, and be unable to be with that person as they try to cling to life?
I gave up months ago requesting people wear masks in the grocery store, and it became clear I am the one in control of what I do and my own actions. I hope others might become more responsible and accountable for theirs. If your loved one was infected by someone else, you would likely be quick to blame them.
Don’t be that person who infects someone’s else’s loved one. If you truly abide by any Christian principle, let it be “Love thy neighbor as thyself” — protect them as you would the person you love the most in your life. And protect yourself too.
Michael Pizzi is executive director, Touching Humanity Inc. and artistic director of Sandhills Repertory Theatre.
Ah, now we know how the virus got from NYC to Moore County. My kids in Pinehurst and Durham were not allowed to visit us in Seven Lakes, but it’s OK to travel from Yankeeville to our area? Does anyone not see the hypocrisy and lunacy of this? Masks don’t work anyway. “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy”
Well said
