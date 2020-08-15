This past spring, I reported on my research relating to the legality of political signs in our traffic circles. You know, those signs that turn our beautiful Pinehurst Traffic Circle into a perfect ‘Love Canal’ poster child for visual and aesthetic pollution.
In that research, I showed it is almost certain that most, if not all, of the political signs placed in the state rights of way at the Pinehurst main circle and in the Airport Road-NC 22 circle were placed there illegally.
N.C. law allows political signs in the state’s rights of way, but only if certain specific conditions are followed. If those conditions are not met, a Class 1 misdemeanor crime has been committed. In my research I found one condition that was universally ignored by the candidates: NC Section 136-32 (d) unequivocally states that “the . . .[candidate] . . . must obtain the permission of any property owner . . . fronting the right-of-way where a sign would be erected.” In questioning many abutting landowners on both the Pinehurst and the Airport Road circles, I found that no permissions were sought nor any granted.
Thus, with some possible very minor exceptions, those political candidates were all guilty of a crime which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. In fact, they committed a second Class 3 misdemeanor crime: littering. It carries a whopping fine from $250-$1,000 fine for the first offense.
We are now coming into a new political season and, absent any objections from an environmentally conscious public, the same visual and aesthetic pollution will occur.
While at my advanced age I am barely able to chase a little ball around a golf course, I offer some suggestions to those concerned citizens who wish to actively ensure that the law is enforced, and the signage reduced or eliminated.
First, all campaigns should be placed on notice that, before they can place a sign on a property (the “Affected Property”) in any one of the circles (or any state right-of-way for that matter), they must receive permission from the abutting property owner (the “Affected Owner”). Ideally this should be done by registered mail, which will get the attention of the campaign committees. Within that communication, the campaigns should be warned that failure to comply with the law could result in criminal prosecution. The Board of Elections has the contact information for all of the candidates.
Next, it would be very important to contact the affected owners on the traffic circles and request a statement from those owners that they will not grant permissions to candidates to place signs on affected properties. This could raise interesting situations, since the village of Pinehurst is an affected owner on the Pinehurst circle and the county is an affected owner on the Airport Road circle.
It would seem that the boards of the county commissioners and Pinehurst Village Council would have to vote at a public meeting on whether or not permission would be given, in which such meetings, hopefully, concerned citizens would appear in force.
It would also be helpful to make a map of the properties of the affected owners who have not been contacted by candidates or have given written notice that they will not grant permission to place signs on the affected properties. This would enable concerned citizens to patrol those properties during the election season.
It would probably be helpful to deliver a copy of that map to the Pinehurst chief of police, the Moore County Sheriff and Division 8 of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The law enforcement authorities should be requested to enforce the law to the fullest extent.
Finally, in the event that law enforcement fails to act, an anti- litter group could go out and remove those illegal signs for the affected properties. This would be no different from the volunteer highway litter cleanup efforts routinely held in our local villages and towns.
There are interesting cases on the liability of a police officer or police chief who tries to stop someone from removing the illegal signs. There would probably be even greater concern of those authorities if they were given notice of specific criminal violations and refused to act.
One final observation: There is another 800-pound gorilla in the room. Even if the candidates fully comply with Section 136-32, their action would still, in all probability, be illegal littering. Why? Because, in my opinion, Sections 136-32(b), (c), and (d) are unconstitutional. Both the UNC School of Government and the DOT’s own lawyers seem to agree. Since these sections of Section 136-32 are most likely invalid, candidates have no right to rely on them in order to erect these signs in a state right of way.
In summary on the issue of constitutionality, Section 136-32 makes it illegal to place any sign or advertisement in a state right of way. Political signs are exempted from that prohibition. Take away that unconstitutional exemption and the result is that the candidate is committing two criminal acts for each and every illegal sign (for littering more than once, the fines can get to be very expensive).
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt is an attorney retired from the New York Bar and Florida Bar. He studied constitutional law at Georgetown University Law Center.
(1) comment
Skip, If you join me at the next County Commissioner's meeting you'll see that rarely do very many concerned citizens show up.
John Misiaszek.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.