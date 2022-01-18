I recently enjoyed a robust discussion about growth with a group of longtime Sandhills residents. As one participant put it, when he first came to Pinehurst, it was like a small New England community set in the woods but that it no longer felt that way.
Another person asked if this area could undertake something like what Boulder, Colorado has done to protect the rural area surrounding the city from encroachment by urbanization. They did this by developing a funding stream to acquire open space.
I replied that there were several unique factors that made Boulder’s effort possible. First, the citizens of Boulder have been able to maintain their commitment to land conservation over generations. Second, Boulder did not have any close-by neighboring cities when it started its effort. And third, the citizens of Boulder have been willing to fund the effort.
Compare these factors to our situation here. It seems that every year or two in Pinehurst, a new group rises up that questions whatever current path the village is on. At the county level, we have seen the top educational priority change from a new career-focused center at the community college to building elementary schools. Maintaining multi year, much less multi decade, community efforts does not seem to be within our DNA here in the Sandhills.
While Boulder was essentially neighborless, southeastern Moore County has abutting municipalities, each of which has its own views of growth. So while Pinehurst has its perennial arguments about development within the heart of the Old Town, we have Carthage approving a large new apartment complex many miles away from the center of its town (or any other town) in the middle of a rural area.
Then look at our collective unwillingness to fund public efforts. Our schools almost literally had to be falling apart before we funded replacement schools. Pinehurst argued for years about whether to take over the provision of library services in the village. And Southern Pines faces a $1 million increase just to maintain the physical integrity of its streets.
So to effectuate a Boulder-like green belt around our developed area, we would need to get multiple towns to agree that this is a worthwhile goal and then take implementing steps to fund it while maintaining this commitment through changing councils over decades.
At this point in the discussion, someone raised the issue of the three largest towns having “started” talking on a regular basis. I pointed out that these same towns talked regularly 30 years ago and many years thereafter. The challenge is not getting them to talk to one another, it is getting them to agree to modify their behavior to accommodate interests outside of their own municipalities.
Another participant lamented what he observed as Aberdeen and Southern Pines engaged in discussions with the state Department of Transportation about the rebuilding of U.S. 1 into a “super street.” It was his observation that, when push came to shove, it was every town for itself in those discussions.
So while officials from municipalities talk, it may be easy to make progress on issues like tying together their greenway systems. However, when the issues become more fundamental and strike closer to vital interests, it is much harder to achieve consensus.
And even if you got that consensus from Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Southern Pines on how to address growth, what about Whispering Pines, Vass and Carthage? Besides Carthage letting urbanized development take place in the middle of rural areas, we see strip commercial development expanding south of Vass along U.S. 1. Did we really need another Dollar General store plunked down far from any town’s existing commercial areas?
And one final point is that all of this discussion presupposes that our elected officials are interested in representing their constituents’ interests in maintaining the quality of life here. Disturbingly, we are starting to see development interests “investing” in candidates by funding their campaigns. So when push comes to shove and a neighborhood is opposed to a nearby out-of-character development, do you think those development interests will expect the council member they backed turn them down? Or do you think they will expect to receive support?
So while many thoughtful residents are concerned about growth, taking a long term comprehensive approach to protecting our unique character has many forces working against it. And electing candidates who receive funding from development interests doesn’t make that protection any easier.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.