Look around you. How many soon-to-be landfill things made of plastic do you see? Here’s how the man who serendipitously discovered plastic would describe most things made of the stuff, well before they hit the landfill: “Trash, vulgar, idiotic, trash.”
Leo Hendrik Arthur Baekeland hated materialism, yet he most assuredly could afford it. He eventually sold his company that produced plastic material to Union Carbide Company for a sum which, in 1939, equated to $295 million in today’s dollars.
Leo was born in Belgium in 1863 to dirt-poor, hard-working parents: a totally illiterate father who worked as a shoe cobbler and a barely literate mother who was a housemaid. But his mom recognized Leo’s brimming intellect and fostered it.
That brimming intellect enabled him to excel in high school; win the highest honors at a technical school for studies in economics, physics, and chemistry; and win a scholarship to the University of Ghent. By the ripe old age of 21 he had earned his doctorate.
Three years later, at the University in Bruges, 24-year-old professor Baekeland fell in love with his mentor’s daughter, Celine Swarts. He then won a traveling scholarship that would forever change their lives.
And travel these newlyweds did, visiting universities, first in England, then in Germany, then in New York, where, at the behest of a Columbia University professor, they stopped. They’d found a new country, and a new beginning.
Both obtained U.S. citizenship and Leo’s professional future flourished in their new country. In time, he became president of the American Chemical Society. But initially, to make ends meet, Leo took a job with a photographic paper company.
On the side, he tinkered with this and experimented with that and came up with what he called Velox. It was a revolutionary photographic paper that could be developed under artificial light.
Velox was a huge commercial success, so much so that, in 1899, he sold the rights to his patented photo paper to George Eastman (Eastman Kodak) for $750,000, or what today would be $22.7 million. Mr. and Mrs. Baekeland moved upscale. And Celine staffed their new home with hot-and-cold-running servants, which Leo suffered but detested.
His “Private Diaries” yield the flavor of this man: “The complications of our unnecessarily complicated living irritate me. If I could do without inconveniencing my wife, I certainly would go and live somewhere where we could dispense with servants and lead a simpler and more natural life. But my wife cannot live without some so-called ‘Society,’ a stupid conventionalism and the cause of all our unwarranted conventional and complicated living. What do we want such a large house for, and why all these servants? Why all that complicated trash of unnecessary furniture?”
But there was to be no retirement for Leo Baekeland. Ever the tinkerer, he accidentally discovered polyoxybenzylmethylenglycolanhydride, a chemical mouthful he called Bakelite.
What it was, was plastic.
At the time, in 1907, the manufacturer of shellac was dependent upon a resin secreted by the South Asian “scale bug.” Leo’s goal was to develop a commercially viable alternative from a mixture of readily available chemicals.
His choice of chemicals was phenol (an acid extracted from coal tar) and formaldehyde. He succeeded in developing the alternative shellac (“Novolak”), but commercially, it was a dud. Undeterred, he mixed in this-or-that, wood chips, slate dust, whatever, and cooked it up under controlled heat and pressure in an oven he invented — his “Bakelizer” — and eureka: plastic.
The stuff was heat-resistant, non-conductive and soft and moldable, but could be hardened into a final form. Two years later Leo’s General Bakelite Company began marketing his patented plastic, “Bakelite,” with the understatement, “the material of 1,000 uses.”
Plastic — and Plexiglas, polyester, etc. that followed the expiration of Bakelite’s patent — have yielded mixed blessings. Items previously made from wood, ivory, or marble and enjoyed exclusively by the privileged, are now widely available in plastic and are virtually indistinguishable. Consider ivory and plastic billiard balls, for example. And the material of 1,000 uses extends exponentially, from cameras to clocks to caskets (really).
Yet plastic has become an ever-expanding monster that we truly don’t know how to tame. The journal “Scientific Reports” says plastic in the “Great Pacific Garbage Patch” weighs as much as 43,000 cars and is now twice the size of Texas. The stuff is also virtually everywhere around us. And it never goes away.
After selling to Union Carbide, Leo retired to his Coconut Grove, Fla., winter estate, where he spent his time tending his immense tropical garden. Sadly, dementia took its toll. He became increasingly eccentric, eating all of his meals from cans, and so on. Leo Hendrik Arthur Baekeland, known as the “father of plastic,” died of a stroke in 1944 and was buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in a New York town of the same name.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
