Is this the time of the year when you find yourself thinking about leprechauns? Initially, probably not. Yet you’ll wear green on St. Paddy’s Day. And perhaps down a pint or so of stout at The Sly Fox or Dugan’s, or a bit more daring belt or two of Bushmills Irish. Now are you thinking about leprechauns?
St. Patrick’s Day and leprechauns do go together, do they not? Actually, they don’t. Still, we associate the little suckers with St. Pat, same as we do with shamrocks, snake-free Ireland stories, and the color green — all Irish blarney — and we love it.
Americans haven’t quite gotten a fix on leprechauns. They’re lovable wee folk like the mascot on the General Mills Lucky Charms cereal box. And diminutive, scary monsters, like the killer gnome in the movie “Leprechaun.” Hard to think of that movie without humming Randy Newman’s “Short People.” Remember that?
Did you see “Leprechaun”? If not, don’t. For whatever reason, there’s been a series of eight of those duds, from the original 1993 comedy-horror film to the 2018 “Leprechaun Returns.” Most in the series have earned a big fat zero (0) overall Rotten Tomato viewer rating.
The average rating for the entire “Leprechaun” series is 15 percent, and a Rotten Tomato viewer rating below 40 percent is considered a bomb.
But contrast “Leprechaun” with Disney’s “Darby O’Gill and the Little People,” where Brian, king of the leprechauns, finds a way to spare Darby’s life. Nice. First shown in 1959 but people still love it. Rotten Tomato viewer rating: 100 percent.
There doesn’t seem to be a reason for the love-hate thing we have with leprechauns. Maybe it’s because many of us are part of the Irish diaspora starting with the 1840 potato famine and continuing to this very day, but for different reasons. Most Irish emigration today is that of talented young people in search of suitable employment.
The origin of leprechauns is fuzzy. They’ve probably been on the Irish scene since Roman-English Patrick (later St. Patrick) was kidnapped and taken to Ireland. That was back in the fourth century. A medieval tale called “The Adventure of Fergus” records the first mention of a leprechaun. Also, Robert Curran’s book “The Truth About Leprechauns” speculates that, “He may have started out as a vague and ill-defined folk memory of some diminutive race that once coexisted with the early Celts.”
In Irish poet William Butler Yeats’ collection of Irish folk and fairy tales, an entry by William Allingham, titled “The Lepracaun Or Fairy Shoemaker,” informs us of how best to know when a leprechaun is close at hand:
“Lay your ear close to the hill.
Do you not catch the tiny clamour,
Busy click of an elfin hammer,
Voice of the Lepracaun singing shrill
As he merrily plies his trade?”
That’s important information when anyone, armed with a few Bushmills, tries to catch a leprechaun. It may be worth the chase. Leprechauns, as everyone knows, will fess up about where they hid their gold if caught and threatened with bodily harm.
It gets better: If you catch one, he’ll grant you three wishes. But you gotta be slick; leprechauns are notoriously tricky. You have to know what they look like and where they hang out.
Leprechauns are only about 2 feet tall, they’re grumpy, unfriendly loners, and they carry a big shillelagh. They’re all male. There’s no evidence of female leprechauns.
Where to look? Best bet: Ireland. Where in Ireland? Under a fairy tree, of course. You’ll recognize a fairy tree easily enough. Probably it will be standing unmolested in the center of a field. If it happens to be in the path of a road, the road will likely go around it. It is exceedingly bad luck to cut a fairy tree.
A fellow named John DeLorean could have profited from that knowledge. It is said that a fairy tree was chopped in order to build the DeLorean automobile company in Dunmurry, outside Belfast. Sadly, pursuing John after that dumb act was beaucoup bad luck, a streak of lawsuits and ultimately bankruptcy.
Of course, publicity after his arrest for trafficking in cocaine didn’t help his case.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day everybody.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
