The Mount Olive Pickle Co., founded in 1926, is located on the corner of Cucumber Boulevard and Vine Street. It employs about 500 people in the small Wayne County town about 100 minutes east from Southern Pines.
The Mount Olive Tribune, founded in 1904, is several blocks south on Center Street. It employs just a handful of people, not enough even to keep the doors open when someone goes on vacation.
“The Mount Olive Tribune office is closed this week due to the assistant editor taking a much needed vacation,” a June 20 notice reads on its Facebook page. “We will resume operations June 27 at 9 a.m.”
But that wasn’t all the posting said.
“Our final day of business is June 29. That will be the last publication since we are closing our doors permanently. Thanks to all past and present who have supported this vessel of news for 118 years!”
And so, the little Wayne County town which boasts a popular national brand and its own university, will become like so many other towns and lose the only newspaper it ever really could count on to tell everyone the news from Town Hall, who had died recently and how the Little League baseball teams were doing.
The residents of Mount Olive are fortunate in that they at least have the Goldsboro News-Argus nearby. The News-Argus is owned by Paxton Media Group, a private company based out of Paducah, Ky. with a history of running lean operations that support profit margins over community coverage.
Still, Goldsboro is the county seat, so residents might still get news about the county commissioners and school district. But they shouldn’t expect much about Mount Olive going forward.
The Tribune had been owned by another nearby paper, The Daily Record in Dunn. Long ago, it was owned by the Daniels family, the longtime publishers of The News & Observer of Raleigh. Pilot publisher David Woronoff, a member of that family, still recalls how, every Christmas, one of his gifts would be a variety pack of Mount Olive pickles.
The impact of the Tribune’s closing is yet to be felt in town. Its Facebook post so far has generated just a handful of comments.
“Thank you for serving the community,” said one. “Also thank you for highlighting the athletic and academic achievements of area kids, especially those at Spring Creek and North Duplin!”
“One of my best childhood memories is reading the Tribune at Granny and Grandaddy’s house…oh well.”
Sadly, the impact of a newspaper’s demise on its community is rarely felt until some time later. In this digital age, one may wonder just how significant of a loss this is. Hey, if a business can’t make money or doesn’t have the right model in these modern times, it shouldn’t hang around, right?
Certainly true, except that a community doesn’t know what it doesn’t know until it doesn’t know it anymore. Town boards make critical zoning decisions without the public knowing. Local kids get appointments to military academies, but the achievement goes uncelebrated. Local performers have fewer ways to reach audiences about upcoming shows.
You think social media is going to fill that void? Algorithms are fickle things; whether your news gets “discovered” by others is entirely out of your control.
Community newspapers like the Tribune — and The Pilot — exist through community support and through their relevancy to that community.
We talk a lot about relevancy around here. “Relevancy” means we spark conversations, we give people information to share, to argue over, to act upon. We make people laugh, we get them angry (hopefully intentionally) or we get them engaged.
When newspapers wipe out features, reduce coverage, shrink employment, they are reducing their relevancy to the community. They give their community less reason to care.
The Pilot has been fortunate these last 102 years old to remain not just a strong newspaper but a key component in this community. That hasn’t been incidental; we work everyday on finding new ways to serve this community and remain relevant.
We never take for granted that The Pilot will always be here to serve Moore County. Nor should you.
So what. A newspaper is just like any other business. If customers cease to see a value in it, that’s it. There are all kinds of alternatives to The Pilot, for instance. When one old tree falls in the forest, 100 new ones fill in the gap it leaves. Suggestion to The Pilot to improve its chances of survival - ditch all the left-wing columnists and stop trashing school choice, President Trump, Conservatives, Libertarians, Christians, and the GOP. You are biting the hand that feeds you in a conservative County.
