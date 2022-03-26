For at least the last four decades Christian churches have been diminishing. Some have closed, many have needed to alter their programs due to lack of finances, and most are simply not the vital institutions they once were.
Recent polls reveal that church attendance is becoming lower each year, and that younger generations are not really interested in the church. And a recent survey discovers that a rising number of pastors are resigning because they can’t live on the salaries that their shrinking congregations can provide.
A broader historical perspective may be helpful, or at least instructive. It appears that about every 500 years a major challenge shapes the nature and mission of the churches. From the time of Jesus, Christian believers were scattered around the Mediterranean cities of the Roman Empire and were often persecuted and discriminated against because of their opposition to the Roman gods. But around the fifth century, Emperor Constantine became a Christian and soon declared that Christianity was the official and exclusive religion of the Roman Empire. This Roman church grew and thrived throughout Europe, and became what we know as the Roman Catholic Church.
Again, around the arrival of the new millennium, a major schism took place in the church. The Eastern, or Asian, branch split off to become the Greek, or Eastern Orthodox Church. While this division might not seem important to us in America, it greatly shattered the structure of the European church.
We pass over the next 500 years or so. In 1517, a German Catholic monk, in a major disagreement with the pope, nailed a paper with 95 theses to the door of the church in Wittenberg. Thus began the Protestant Reformation, with the emergence of numerous denominations, each with its own distinct perspective on aspects of Christian theology.
And now, as we make our way through the 21st century, piled upon the declining status of the church, comes the non-religious but nonetheless cultural impact of the COVID pandemic. And the church now faces the uncertainty of how to emerge from what appears to be the next quarter-century of change. We ask, where is this thing going, and also where is it taking us?
One Anglican Bishop observes that “about every 500 years the empowered structures of institutional Christianity must be shattered in order that renewal and new growth may occur.” And he suggests that when this shattering occurs, as it appears to be happening today, we can expect three results:
* A new, more vital form of Christianity will emerge.
*The organized form of Christianity, which has been the dominant one, will be reconstituted into a purer and more powerful expression of its former self.
*Every time these transformations take place, the faith has spread — and been spread — in new and unexpected ways.
These are words of hope and suggest that while we may not be able to carefully organize the future, we must ride the tide of a new beginning that will bring a powerful, positive spirit.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.