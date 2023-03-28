North Carolina’s “Center for Safer Students” recently allocated $74 million to school districts for “School Resource Officer hiring and training, safety equipment and services for students in crisis.” These classes were scheduled to begin in Moore County at the end of February, serving staff from public and charter schools across the state.
The classes offer “Critical Incident Training,” “Threat Assessment Training,” “Mental Health Training,” “First Aid Training,” “Active Shooter Drills” and special training in de-escalation and reunification.
Teachers will now be trained in the same sort of skills available to police and prison guards. Whether teachers will receive pistols, flak jackets and a certificate at the end of the training that will qualify them for additional “hazardous duty pay” is unclear.
Such a pay supplement, if forthcoming, would certainly help those teachers who are working extra jobs to pay their bills, or purchase supplies for their students, or provide food for their hungry students. All this while teaching in harm’s way.
Of course, this program might have the unintended consequence of scaring the bejesus out of teachers who have not already “left the building.” According to WRAL News, teacher “vacancies are up almost 60 percent,” and “NC needs 5,000 more teachers.”
This dire circumstance is exacerbated by the fact that “fewer students are enrolling in the state’s 15 public colleges of education,” adding up to a staggering 30 percent reduction of education majors since 2010.
The shortage of certified teachers has placed a premium on substitute teachers, who are now earning as much as $130 a day. Problem? Shortage of substitute teachers. Given this circumstance, The Charlotte Observer has noted that “the desperate search for substitute teachers has led some states and school districts to lower qualifications for the people entrusted to educate and supervise America’s schoolchildren at a moment when learning losses are already stacking up.”
Increased pay might induce more students to become teachers and entice more current teachers not to quit. But the problems run much deeper than salaries. Improved working conditions are also essential: smaller classes, more teacher aides, fewer non-classroom responsibilities (like hall duties, cafeteria duties, bus duties), greater support from timid or unreliable administrators. Oh, yes, and…not fearing for their lives every day they go to work.
And respect. RESPECT. Teachers in North Carolina and other states that outlaw union membership have few protections and no bargaining power. As a result, many are bargaining with their feet.
The result is something akin to a nationwide walkout: teachers raising a middle finger to the school districts and states that have historically taken them for granted, played on their idealism, sprinkled fairy dust in their eyes by calling them “professionals” while managing them and paying them like salaried employees.
Non-union teachers have no powerful professional associations like the AMA or the ABA to champion them. Teachers in states where unions are outlawed are sitting ducks for every local zealot or crackpot who thinks he or she has a better grasp on what it takes to teach, to be a teacher.
How often do local MAGA politicians and overzealous parents investigate the political affiliations of local doctors or lawyers, or snoop into their daily practices, or use their children as spies to see if they might be “woke socialists” who are “grooming” their patients or clients? How many doctors or lawyers are hounded by patients or clients in North Carolina, questioning their honesty, morality, political orthodoxy or their competence?
Somehow, teachers are fair game.
That is especially the case in Moore County, where a majority of school board members are on record as denouncing “socialist” teachers, some even accusing them of “grooming” students, and then actively seeking to scare them out of the classroom. And now, the latest: MAGA Republicans in the N.C. Senate want to require teachers to “out” LGBTQ students.
The Charlotte Observer reported on a panel that questioned whether attacks on public schools and “the vilification of teachers is exacerbating school staffing shortages.” As Perry Mason might have said, “Asked and answered.”
But teachers quitting their jobs is only the headline of the story. The darker underlying story is buried in the footnotes: Is this teacher shortage being engineered? Is it by design?
When a crime has been committed, investigators tracking suspects start with the question: cui bono — “who benefits?” So, who benefits from the teacher shortage? Are there malefactors among us who are invested in weakening the entire public school system because they see it as a microcosm of the very left-wing “administrative state” they are hell bent on “deconstructing?”
Uh … yes.
Robert Willet’s recent article in The News & Observer of Raleigh mentions teachers’ distrust of GOP lawmakers “who have … cheated public education at all levels,” because they have “undermined conventional public schools with a too-rapid expansion of charter schools and public scholarships’ for children in private schools.”
The teacher shortage is no crisis in the eyes of MAGA Republicans. To them, it is a victory, a product of their ongoing efforts to undermine the foundations of democracy and the institutions that cement community. (For example: the abridgments of voting rights, racially motivated gerrymandering, undermining confidence in elections, lying about election losses, an attempted coup.)
To the extent that MAGA extremists win, public schools will lose, replaced by:
- charter schools or private schools paid for with tax dollars;
- schools that are more amenable to the vagaries of local political control;
- schools where teachers can be vetted for ideological “purity”;
- schools that are less likely to serve socially, economically and racially diverse communities;
- schools more likely to apply sectarian whitewash to curricula and libraries; or
- schools that are ultimately responsive to the interests of the MAGA culture warriors in our federal, state, and local governments.
Schools, in short, that are more welcoming to right-wing propaganda.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
