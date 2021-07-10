Does it matter to you who owns the local newspaper? You likely know — and I’ve written here previously — about the precarious state of community journalism and newspapers across the country, especially in smaller communities similar to Moore County.
Over the past 15 years or so, as advertising dollars have migrated toward digital platforms and ownership has consolidated within a handful of companies, many newspapers have become shadows of their former selves, operating with 10 percent of the staff they once had. Hundreds have simply closed.
Penny Abernathy, a former UNC-Chapel Hill professor now with Northwestern University, produced a groundbreaking body of research and publishing on this subject, coining the term “news deserts” and “ghost papers.”
It’s gotten so bad in some cities, local officials have begged for coverage. The New York Times recently featured New Bedford, Mass. Mayor Jon Mitchell saying, “We don’t have a functioning newspaper anymore ... It used to be that I couldn’t sneeze without having to explain myself. Now I have to beg people to show up at my press conferences. Please, ask me questions!”
People literally do not know what is going on in their schools, their government, and their clubs and churches. They don’t even know who has died.
Over the last couple of years, news professionals have tried battling back in small ways.
These journalists, most of whom were laid off or took buy-outs as headcounts got reduced, have banded together within their communities to create news websites and newsletters.
These “alternative” sources frequently focus on a handful of key community topics for coverage, eschewing staples like obituaries, community features and local sports.
But sustainability is tenuous. These models rely mostly on grants, small donations and targeted subscriptions. It’s not a solid long-term future.
I say all this to draw a line back to a column that ran last Sunday, July 4, on the front page from Pilot publisher David Woronoff. In that column, he remarked on his 25th anniversary as publisher and reflected on how the paper — and this company — have changed and grown over the past quarter century.
I combine these two things because they are inextricably linked. Local ownership, combined with entrepreneurial skill and creative thinking, is the key differentiating factor from everyone else.
As a whole, Moore County is not that different from those communities whose newspapers have been decimated by large publicly traded companies and major private equity firms. Those papers no longer have their own editors or publishers, and much of the back-end work such as sales, accounting and even design, and some news reporting are aggregated in corporate offices far away to save money. They are “community” newspapers in name only, and they are little more than a profit line-item to their owners.
Local ownership over the past 25 years is what has given this community the Moore County Telephone Directory and PineStraw magazine. It’s what kept The Country Bookshop from closing and, instead, growing it to become a thriving downtown destination business. Local ownership continued to grow the business by expanding to other cities with market-leading magazines. All the while, jobs were added.
And yes, as we’ve grown, so too has our success. Whereas the newspaper was once 100 percent of the company’s revenue, today it is a quarter of that, even though the paper itself has continued to grow over the years. As we have grown with your support, we have had the resources to keep your Pilot newspaper a thriving community newspaper where public officials don’t have to beg for attention, where nonprofits know they can come for support, where other business leaders know they have a partner for efforts to better this community.
As David said in his column, you can argue with this or that editorial position or coverage choice. Know that there are many communities who wish they had that option.
Moore County is as strong as it is because, when it comes to a newspaper, local ownership makes all the difference to this community.
Does it matter to you who owns the local newspaper? Very much so.
