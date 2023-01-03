During the pandemic when so many were out of work, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden announced, “I’m going to eliminate your student debt, if you come from a family (making less) than $125,000 and went to a public university. I’m going to make sure everyone gets $10,000 knocked off of their student debt.”
This past August, President Biden launched his plan to follow through on his promise. The “plan” would “knock” $20,000 off loans held by low and middle-income student borrowers, which is where the government says 75 percent of the relief goes. But it also knocks off $10,000 for “higher” income student borrowers — Duke, or Harvard students or former students, for example.
“Higher income student borrowers” means annual family income at or below $250,000; lower and middle income means at or below $125,000. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and other liberal lawmakers advocated reducing student loan debt by $50,000 for all students.
Individual ability to repay isn’t considered. Students who have paid off their own loans are not eligible. And an act passed uniquely for the plan waives federal tax on the loan cancellations.
There’s no waiver for regular taxpayers, though. The Congressional Budget Office estimates Biden’s student loan “forgiveness” plan will cost roughly $400 billion of the $1.75 trillion presently owed by student borrowers.
Worse, student loan repayment dates have been successively “paused” because of coronavirus impacts from March 2020 through June 2023. CBO says the pauses have already cost $100 billion, and it projects another $20 billion due to unrecoverable principal and interest repayments.
National Taxpayers Union, plus Forbes.com, estimate Biden’s forgiveness program will cost you, Mr. and Ms. Taxpayer, around $2,500 each.
Let me inquire: has anyone asked you whether you favor Biden’s “forgiveness” plan?
Well, it may surprise you to learn that most Americans do favor it — right up until they think about it. A new libertarian Cato Institute Cato/YouGov survey reports that 64 percent of respondents said “yes” when asked if they favor it. But when asked whether they favor it if it will raise personal taxes, “yes” responses fell from 64 percent to 36 percent.
America’s entry into the student loan forgiveness quagmire started with direct student loans through the 1958 National Defense Education Act. Then subsequent acts like the Federal Family Education Loan program and Sallie Mae (Student Loan Marketing Association) began subsidizing and guaranteeing student loans to enhance their appeal and cultivate additional loans.
According to the CBO, early projections were that interest earned from student loan repayments would produce for the government 9 cents for every dollar loaned. Turns out, they have “cost” 8 cents for every dollar loaned. The shortfall comes from taxes or increased borrowing from countries like China.
Six states are challenging Biden’s student loan relief plan before the U.S. Supreme Court, hoping the court will grant them some relief. The states claim prospective loan cancellations will injure them in ways peculiar to each state. No lower court has decided their claims. Notwithstanding, the court of appeals encompassing Nebraska, one of the six states, has blocked enforcement of the plan nationwide until the Supreme Court rules.
Elsewhere, a federal district court in Texas lost no time finding Biden’s program “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power” and vacated the entire plan. The appeals court affirmed and the Texas case joined the six states’ case at the Supreme Court.
Last November, President Biden said, “I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it.” Republican state attorneys general say the plan is simply “a pretext to mask the president’s true goal of fulfilling his campaign promise to erase student loan debt.”
President Biden claims the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES, authorizes loan forgiveness. HEROES was enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks to forgive student loans for troops fighting America’s wars, and for “national emergencies.” Biden says the pandemic qualified as a national emergency that, under HEROES, permits waiving “all” students’ loans.
The U.S. Department of Education administers the loan plan. Under the Trump administration, that department decided that HEROES did not authorize student loan relief. Of course, it has now pivoted.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on record as saying, “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness… He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be (accomplished through) an act of Congress.”
But NewYorkPost.com says President Biden “implemented (student loan forgiveness) through executive action, not congressional legislation.”
According to Supreme Court watchers, cases challenging Biden’s plan will probably be heard in February or March, and a decision should be published by July.
So we’ll see whether political journalist Paul Mallon was correct when, in 1942, he became the first to use the phrase, “there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.