“You can look for me // But I can’t be found
You can search for me // I had to go underground
Life was so beautiful // Then we all got locked down
Feel like a ghost // Living in a ghost town, yeah.”
Apparently, these days it takes a pandemic to pry new music out of The Rolling Stones, like they’ve done with their song “Living in a Ghost Town.”
In a world gone crazy this year it’s good to see some things endure, like Keith Richards. There’s a magnet on my refrigerator with a picture of Richards, in all his weathered glory, sucking on a cigarette, and it says, “We need to start worrying about what kind of world we are going to leave for Keith Richards.”
Laughter — it’s one of the things I miss about the pre-pandemic days. To be sure, those days had their worries, but not like now. Now we’re either afraid of the coronavirus, afraid of the police, afraid of each other, afraid of politicians, afraid of tomorrow. If only all we had to fear was fear itself.
I just recently finished watching with my son the third season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix. Ayden has watched it multiple times and was always getting on me to sit down and watch it with him, until finally I did.
What I found strangest was not the Russians, or the monsters or even the sad fashions of 1985. (Did we really wear tube socks to our knees?)
Strangest of all were the scenes of normalcy: the crowded July 4 fair, the community pool packed with screaming kids, the screaming neon popularity of the “new mall” and its food court stuffed with such hip brands — back then — as Orange Julius and Sam Goody and Gap. My God, I think I saw kids wearing Benetton sweaters.
Six months into this pandemic, where nothing has been the same, we can be forgiven for falling back on nostalgia, and not even the cheesy stuff, like reruns of “The Brady Bunch.” Although, as I write this, I’m thinking of the song “Don’t Know What You’ve Got ’til it’s Gone” by the cheesiest of ’80s hair bands, Cinderella.
I’m nostalgic for simple things I took for granted and figured would always be there for me.
I miss live music. This past May, I was supposed to see Elton John with the kids. How many more retirement tours does one tired rocker have in him?
Also, there were tickets for Dead and Co. — Bob Weir may give Keith Richards a run for his money — and Roger Waters from Pink Floyd. But I also miss The Rooster’s Wife, First Friday and Live After Five.
I miss going into a bar for a drink and conversation. I can make an OK Manhattan, but not like a real bartender can do it. And I can’t make a craft cocktail any more than I can knit an afghan.
I miss shaking people’s hands and a good slap on the back. Were I a politician, they’d call it “retail politics,” but I think it says something about you when you can look someone in the eye and slap them on the back while shaking their hand.
I miss not consciously having to keep myself away from people. I’d love to stop walking into a store and begin counting heads to see if it’s too crowded.
I miss my kid’s football practice. I’d sit there in the shade with the other parents, watching our boys absolutely beat themselves senseless in heat and humidity that would kill any of us. You wanna be proud of your kid? Watch their mental toughness grow faster than their sweat-matted hair.
I miss live sports, though I enjoy listening to the players cuss each other out. Now there’s a “sounds of the game” you didn’t get before, right?
And is any of this stuff to be nostalgic about anyway? It’ll all be back at some point, right? Right? Because we have to leave something decent for Keith Richards.
Kent refuses to learn anything. He was shown data on how well Sweden and the U.S. did with Covid deaths per 100k. The U.S. figure was 55, Sweden was 57.15, Denmark 10.76, Norway 4.97. Sweden did not "shut down," Denmark and Norway did. Kent will never admit to being wrong, and he'll just use sophistry and selected "studies" by far-right wing groups to prove he's right.
The sad thing is, it didn’t have to be this way. Sweden and South Korea never shut down. Nor did Arkansas or South Dakota. And those people came through it all just fine. Most of America has become a nation of wimps incapable of critical thinking. What happens when the next case of sniffles goes around? Another shutdown? Read the last 100 pages of Atlas Shrugged to see how this story ends.
