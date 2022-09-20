As modern human beings, we take a lot for granted, things that for most of the human experience were by no means easily accessible, or in some cases even available.
Since the remains of our earliest ancestors date back around 3 million years, give or take a half a million, most of our time on Earth has played out during the Paleozoic Era, or Old Stone Age, which ran from as far back as approximately 2.6 million years ago to as recently as 10,000 BC.
We know that humans during this expanse of time were hunters and gatherers who lived in caves, tents made of animal skins or huts made of anything they could find.
They were nomadic people, moving around a lot and following game migrations, all on foot. There were no domesticated animals to ride on or wheeled vehicles to ride in. The wheel would not be invented until several thousand years after the end of the Old Stone Age, during the — unsurprisingly named — New Stone Age, or Neolithic Era.
Contrary to the timeline conflation of “The Flintstones,” the humans of this era didn’t have the wheel. They didn’t coexist with dinosaurs either, but that’s another story. They did discover fire, which isn’t too shabby.
They couldn’t read or write, but to be fair there was nothing to read and nothing to write with or on. They hunted and gathered their food and, unlike the variety of regimens from which modern humans can choose, everyone was on the Paleo diet.
From the discoveries that have been made, we know that theirs was a very basic life, one without frills. They had to spend most of every waking moment providing for their continued existence.
This being the case, there was probably little concern about physical hygiene. Activities such as bathing, except on an incidental basis like crossing a river or falling into the water, were likely not a part of their routines. Body odor was probably more the norm than the exception. Clothing could not have helped in this regard, fashioned as it was from untanned animal skins. But if everyone smelled bad, then maybe nobody smelled bad except those who hadn’t fallen in a river for a long while.
Their lack of concern for cleanliness notwithstanding, it is believed, however, that some of these folks did cut their hair using chipped flint knives or sharpened clam shells.
Think about that: At one time or another, all of us received haircuts that we considered less than acceptable. Can you imagine what the “client” looked like after a session with those implements? Especially if the client did it himself? It’s probably a good thing that there were no mirrors available to inspect the work.
And, incredible as it is to contemplate, it’s also believed that some of the guys shaved their faces with these same implements. I can’t imagine scraping my face with stones and shells. I sometimes complain if my high tech, steel razor isn’t as sharp as I’d like or, perish the thought, I nick myself. At least I have tissue paper to apply to the injury.
Besides these personal attentions, and the making of clothes and the stoking of fires and the warding off of wild animals and the like, the bulk of our ancestors’ time was consumed in the pursuit of food. They had to be opportunistic in their search and omnivorous in their diet.
But how did the first humans determine what they could safely eat? Trial and error is a pretty good bet. As they moved from place to place, they may have observed what kinds of things animals ate and figured that those things were OK for them to eat too.
Since we know animals can eat some things we can’t, that might not have been an infallible approach. When Oog got sick or worse, dropped dead from eating a mushroom or a berry that they had observed rabbits eating, the rest of the group learned the hard way that they couldn’t eat that particular item.
If they came across something appetizing but unfamiliar, maybe they used the old Life cereal approach where two brothers at the breakfast table try to get their younger brother to try a new cereal before they try it.
And what about the hunting part of hunter/gatherer? It’s fairly easy to imagine our ancient ancestors taking down a deer with their primitive spears and arrows, but it would have been interesting to be a fly on the wall of the cave when they decided that they were going after the huge, hairy animal with a trunk and long, curly tusks for food.
For us today, food in the stores may not be particularly good for us but there is a better than reasonable chance, that we will survive the shopping trip and that the food we obtain at the grocery store won’t kill us — at least right away.
All things considered, I have to say that, despite the challenges of modern day life, I think I’m glad to be living now rather than in a pre-wheel, pre-razor, pre-grocery store epoch. But don’t get me wrong. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t still have wanted to be that fly on the wall for just one moment.
Scott Sheffield is a Pinehurst resident and can be reached at ssheff@nc.rr.com.
