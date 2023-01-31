In my 84 years, I have lived in two mega-metropoli, two small cities and one medium town in two countries. Traffic/driving conditions have always factored into the overall experience.
We moved from Manhattan to Asheville in 1949, a generation before it blossomed as “Paris of the South.” I learned to drive there when driving was enjoyable, gas cost 25 cents a gallon and people still took relaxing Sunday afternoon spins into the countryside.
Hence the term “Sunday driver.”
Dad always drove, Mom manned the maps, and kids counted flagpoles from the backseat when not whining for bottled Cokes at the filling station.
Drivers were more than polite; they were positively gallant. When the red light turned green, the first car in line would move forward, then the second, then the third.
Now, all gun their motors simultaneously, then take off. They weave in and out, challenging every yellow light until they’re outta here.
In 2008, I moved from a big Northern city to a modest apartment development surrounded by woods off Morganton Road. The trees were thick enough to block sights and noise — not that there was much of either between Pinecrest Plaza and the National Guard Armory a mile or so east. The woods were populated by deer, foxes, birds, rabbits, possums and the occasional snapping turtle, up from the pond. Pulling out onto Morganton Road was easy, even weekdays at 5 p.m.
Nobody flipped a bird to cautious old ladies.
Then came the bulldozers, the plows making way for a huge apartment development. Next, Lowes Food, et al. Then an office building with restaurants. Later a medical complex. Now, more apartments and the entrance to an extended Morganton Park South, anchored by Target.
Bye-bye, small town. Adios, gentlemanly drivers. Southern Pines has shifted into the fast lane.
At rush hour now, westbound cars approaching the U.S. 15-501 intersection with Morganton line up beyond the Casa Mexicana restaurant. Heaven forbid a funeral cortege comes creeping out of Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Tempers flare. Impatience provokes fender-benders. Expletives waft across the soft, warm exhaust permeating this artery bisecting our little retirement haven — all for something like a jug of Tide that’s 40 cents cheaper than at Walmart.
What else will happen when Target opens? Hopefully, one traffic light at each entrance. Otherwise, the traffic itself will outrun the speed limit, now 45 mph, which appears way too fast for a road, not a highway, whose original purpose was connecting Southern Pines to Pinehurst.
The same situation exists on 15-501 between Morganton Road and U.S. 1, where lineups near the auto dealers regularly reach 30 cars by late afternoon.
Now, the last corner on that strip has been developed; Chipotle may mean we’ve arrived, but do we need another trendy burger joint opposite Five Guys?
Yes, development is a positive, the sign of a brisk economy. Plans have been approved. Developers commissioned surveys costing thousands before cutting down trees so we can save 40 cents on Tide. No doubt the massive project, promised to resemble a village park, will benefit somebody.
But right now, it’s just one big, ugly scar on land that will never heal.
Whither “Eden in the Pines,” asks this belly-aching tree-hugger who cannot picture Eve shopping for apples at Target.
But I can hear Joni Mitchell’s prophecy, circa 1970. “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. They paved paradise, put up a parking lot.”
