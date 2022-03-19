I love watching HGTV shows but hate home repairs. When Catherine and I were looking for a house a year ago, part of what drew me to a new build was the belief that the list of repairs and improvements would be minimal. I can put you in touch with the painting contractor, landscape contractor, plumber and electrician and they can let you know how well that worked out — for them.
Earlier this month we finally got around to a job that seemed easy enough for us to tackle: swapping out the light fixture in the foyer. The original fixture was not to our liking, so we found something more suitable at the hardware store.
“Installs in minutes,” the box said. Left unsaid was how many minutes. Counting the two trips to the hardware store for longer anchor screws, I think we clocked out at 280 minutes. And it only took that short amount of time because it took our little household team of three to do it.
I have been at this little home repair venture since I bought my first home 25 years ago. It was a 1950s brick ranch, three bedrooms, one bath, hardwood floors. Good bones but in need of some updates.
Since I was still a young reporter making a young reporter’s wage at the time, I had no means to hire those who knew a thing or two about home improvement. So I just sort of dove in.
This was before YouTube, where you can now basically learn how to do everything from how to tie a balloon to correcting a brain aneurysm via surgery. Back in my days, the big box hardware stores just held weekend classes where you could learn tools and techniques and then buy all their cool toys and turn yourself loose on your house.
My first project was a bathroom renovation. I wanted to replace the 1950s sea-foam green ceramic wall tile with beadboard, change out the toilet, install a pedestal sink and change out the shower surround. I bought a demolition bar — still my favorite tool of all time — and a hammer. That wall tile never stood a chance.
Anyone who knows anything about home improvement will tell you that demolition is the easy part. I’m pretty accomplished at wrecking stuff and hauling it out the door. I’ve pulled carpet, ripped out cabinets, yanked out old water heaters — no problem. Given the chance, I could likely dismantle most any automotive engine.
Rebuilding, of course, is another thing.
My little bathroom reno quickly suffered the effects of my not knowing what I didn’t know. For instance, at the time I didn’t realize that, over time, floors don’t remain level and walls don’t stay square. You have to account for that. When you don’t? Well, let’s just say things don’t fit back so well.
When I tried to replace the shower surround, I now know I needed to replace the shower board, which had grown warped and uneven, before putting the new surround wall up.
There were other household projects. When the dogs ripped through the back porch screen, I decided just to wall up the bottom half … with 2x6 boards and nails. In time, I learned the value of treated boards vs. untreated boards, which I had used.
When we had our first child, I thought the front door should be more secure, so I bought a metal door. Shrewdly, I had professionals hang the door and left for myself the job of painting it red. After the seventh coat of red paint still wasn’t hiding the door’s gray base color, I went back to the hardware store, where I learned about color primer. The things I learned after the fact.
I’m much smarter now. Now I know what I don’t know, which is half the battle right there.
And as I mentioned at the start, I’m now a whiz at watching home improvement shows on HGTV. My favorites are the fixer-upper shows. Demo in 10 minutes, rebuild the walls and hang the drywall by the half-hour mark, tackle a couple unforeseen problems, goof around with the crew, sand the floors, paint the exterior and move the furniture in by 45 past the hour. By the end of the fourth commercial break, it’s the big reveal for the gasping, grateful couple. And there’s the goofy renovation guy and gal, bragging about all they’d done. They “aw shucks” it and say it ended up being a pretty easy job. “Installed in minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.